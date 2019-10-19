Barnhart Foundation to host third annual Beefest, a celebration of art and community

BEEVILLE – The Joe Barnhart Foundation kicks off the third annual BeeFest at the Beeville Art Museum this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A new tradition in Beeville, the free, indoor/outdoor event will feature local artisans, area non-profits, staged musical performances, interactive crafts and refreshments available for purchase. All citizens of Beeville and surrounding communities are welcome to join the celebration.
“Our hope is to bring the community together for an exciting day of visual and performing arts, sparking new collaborations among individuals, non-profits and community organizations,” said Tracy Saucier, executive director of the Foundation.
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with an opening flag-raising ceremony by the local Boy Scouts Troop 451 and the singing of the national anthem by Sarene Jackson. The schedule of events following for the day include:
Stage performances
10:15 a.m. – A.C. Jones Dazzlers, dance team
10:30 a.m. – First Christian Fine Arts Program, student performances
11 a.m. – Ali Galvan/Priscilla Bonilla, classical guitarist and vocalist
11:15 a.m. – A.C. Jones Drama, student actors
11:30 a.m. – Shut Up & Dance Studio, student performances
Noon – Janet and Hamp Brockman, acoustic musicians
12:15 p.m. – First Christian Fine Arts Program, student performances
12:30 p.m. – A.C. Jones Cheerleaders, cheer squad
1 p.m. – Janet and Hamp Brockman, acoustic musicians
1:15 p.m. – Learners to Leaders, line dancers
1:45 p.m. – Hula Hoop Contest participants (meet at 1:30)
Demonstrations
in the tent
10:45 a.m. – Pottery Throwing, Nichole Schiller
11:45 a.m. – Yard Spinning, Marybeth Boatman
12:45 p.m. – Casting, Leticia Bajuyo
1:30 p.m. – Printmaking, Benjamin Sorrell
Additional Attractions
• The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department
• All Aboard Texas train rides
• Shark Shack sno cones and snacks
1:30 p.m. – Raffle, ceramics bowl created by Debra Hanus
There will be a myriad of vendors offering their artsy and/or yummy wares for sale including photography, wood craft items, pottery, craftsleatherwork, jams and jellies, ceramics, glasswork and much more.
The Beeville Art Museum, located at 401 E. Fannin St., is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. To contact the museum, call 361-358-8615 or visit www.bamtexas.org.