We put up a bat house two years ago. Had any bats moved in? I guess we could have gotten a ladder and the electric drill and removed the front panel of the bat house. That way, we could see the roosting bats up close and personal. But I don’t know who would have been more disturbed: them or me.
I like bats. I do. However, breaking and entering the bats’ inner sanctum would surely make them upset. Who knows how they would react? In their fright, they might fly right at my face. And I am afraid I would not respond like a seasoned naturalist.
I prefer to see bats in flight against the twilight sky. I love to listen to them broadcast high-pitched sounds as they hunt for flying insects. Of course, the frequency at which the bats emit squeaks and chirps is way above the range of human hearing. To hear them, you need a bat detector.
What’s a bat detector, you ask? The simplest type is a little electronic device that transposes high-frequency calls to lower frequencies that we can hear. In general, that means high sound frequencies are scaled down to frequencies in the human range (around 2000 Hz). As a bat flies, it sends out a chirp that bounces off an insect (or another object), and the bat hears the reflected sound. This echolocation process is so precise that a bat can pinpoint its prey and catch it 90% of the time. We humans can listen to the constant chatter a bat makes with the bat detector as it performs this impressive feat.
As darkness fell, we switched on the bat detector and pointed it at the sky above our deck. Within minutes we heard the stream of chirps as a bat flew just over our heads. We could even see it. A split-second later, it was gone, chasing down the moth it had echolocated.
I was pleased to see we had bats. But what kind of bat was it? As with birdsong, the pattern and pitch of the bat call can be used to identify it. If you could record and then compare the stream of chirps with a library of bat calls, you should be able to distinguish the species. Techno-wizards and bat researchers have indeed developed such a device and an app for iPhones. As of now, it is too pricey for us, but you can be sure we would love to have one. Think how much fun it would be to gather friends over for a “bat night” and identify bats from your deck.
There are 30 species of bats found in Texas.Not all of them in all parts of the state, of course. Our area hosts at least six species: the Georgia Bat, the Red Bat, the Greater Yellow Bat, the Evening Bat, the Guano Bat, and the Big Free-tailed Bat. The only one we have ever identified for sure was an Evening Bat. This bat was from a specimen found dead in our yard. We handled it very carefully, using surgical gloves. Its measurements, coloration, and dental formula matched those of the Evening Bat.
All of the above bat species are insect-eaters, as are nearly all of the species found in Texas. The exception is the Long-tongued Bat, currently known only from Big Bend National Park. These bats feed on the nectar and pollen from flowers that grow in the desert southwest and Mexico. As they dip their long snouts into the blossoms to suck up nectar, pollen sticks to their fur. Some of the clinging pollen is transferred to the flowers they visit later. They later lick off any remaining pollen and consume it, too. The Long-tongued Bat’s feeding behavior makes it an excellent pollinator for century plants (agave species) and many cacti.
Although there is a summer population of Long-tongued Bats in the Trans-Pecos, most live in Mexico. There, they and two other nectar-feeding bats, feed on the flowers of several species of Agave. The agave from which tequila is made (Agave tequilana) is one of them. Unfortunately for the bat, the tequila agave is usually harvested just before it blooms, so pollination by the bat isn’t possible, and no seeds are produced. Agave farmers typically propagate their plants not by seeds but by cloning. You would think this would be a good thing, but it is not. Clones are all genetically identical, and a fungus or a new disease could wipe out the whole crop.This disaster nearly happened in 2011. Since that year, agave farmers allow 5% of their plants to bloom and be pollinated by the bats (which also visit surrounding wild agaves). The resulting seeds have the genetic diversity necessary to sustain a healthy population of agave and tequila production.
So, if you like tequila, be sure to buy brands from growers that allow some of their agaves to go to seed. Look for the “bat-friendly” sticker on the bottle.