BEEVILLE – The Beeville Concert Association will showcase local performing artists at its program Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Coastal Bend College Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium, opening the 2019-2020 concert season.
More information about upcoming concerts will be available at www.facebook.com/beevilleconcertassociation, in Bee-Picayune publicity or by calling 358-6717.
Season memberships are $40 for adults, which may be purchased at the door. CBC students are admitted through CBC sponsorship. Single tickets at the door are $10 for adults.
Season tickets may be purchased at the Sept. 29 concert, from a BCA volunteer or by mailing a check to the BCA, P.O Box 1511, Beeville, 78104. Members who purchase their tickets before the first concert may pick them up at the door on Sept. 29. Tickets will be mailed to those who cannot attend that concert.
Individuals or businesses who would like to make a tax-deductible contribution to the BCA may have their names listed on each concert program in the following categories:
• Friend of the Arts, $50 (receives one season membership);
• Patron of the Arts, $100 (receives two season memberships);
• Benefactor of the Arts, $150 (receives three season memberships);
• Corporate Sponsor of the Arts, $250 or more (receives five season memberships.)