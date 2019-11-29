Beeville artist Tom Beasley was awarded second place recently in the Art Center of Corpus Christi’s pastel show.
The name of Beasley’s winning entry, “Cinco Soldados II,” refers to five yuccas near the top of the hill where he and his family live.
In a previous story, he said, “My subjects are from the natural world, usually quiet, peaceful places. South and southwest Texas are often unrepresented or underrepresented in art. For me, they are some of the happiest and most beautiful places on earth.”
Beasley, who works almost entirely in pastels, comes from a family of award-winning artists, including wildlife photographers and nature and landscape painters.
The contest was judged by Enid Wood, accomplished pastel artist who holds signature status in the Pastel Society of America and the Pastel Society of New Mexico, and is an Associate with Distinction in American Women Artists. She is also a writer, with her work frequently published in Pastel Journal.