The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 580 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the fall semester.
Among those graduates were several Bee County residents.
Tierra Leigh Moore, of Beeville, earned her Bachelor of Science.
Graduating cum laude and receiving Bachelors of Science were Carlos Alberto Escamilla and Jonathan James Huwe, both of Beeville.
Students graduating cum laude, with honor, had grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
Beeville resident, Janice B. Hollon Brown, earned a Bachelor of Science, graduating magna cum laude.
Students graduating magna cum laude, with high honor, had GPAs of 3.68 to 3.84.
Neil Graham Huskey, of Pettus, graduated summa cum laude with highest honor, and earned a Bachelor of Science.
Students graduating summa cum laude, with highest honor, had a GPA of 3.85 or higher.