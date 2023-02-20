The Best in Bee contest, an annual reader survey sponsored by the Beeville Bee-Picayune, will soon be underway and we hope you’re looking forward to spreading the buzz about your favorite businesses.
The contest will launch March 1 at bestinbee.com with the opening nomination stage. Voters can nominate individuals and businesses across 11 categories: auto, financial and insurance, food/drink/entertainment, home repair and services, lawyers, medical and wellness, real estate and rentals, shopping and services, pets and livestock, educational facility and radio stations.
Each of those 11 categories is then broken down into multiple subcategories, including 11 in the auto category, and 22 in both the food/drink/entertainment and home repair and services categories. The seven other categories, with the exception of radio station and educational facility, each have at least three subcategories.
Voters are able to submit nomi
nations in any category of their choosing and can submit those nominations once per day.
A single nomination does not guarantee a spot in the voting phase, however.
Only the top five nominees with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting phase of the contest, so voters are encouraged to submit nominations for their entrant of choice multiple times.
Businesses and individuals are also encouraged to nominate themselves in the subcategories of their choosing.
The nomination phase of the contest runs through March 23, 2023.
After the nomination phase is completed, the top five nominees in each subcategory will advance to the voting round.
The voting phase will begin at midnight on April 1 and run through until April 24.
The winners in the inaugural contest will be announced in the special “Thank You Voters” special newspaper insert in June.
It is free to nominate and vote!
