Beeville band heads out west to play legendary Sunset Strip stage

BEEVILLE – It’s been nearly four years since local band Southern Sinners came onto the scene. The six-member American roots rock band have played all over Texas, Georgia and Tennessee to promote their first EP.
But this weekend, Southern Sinners heads across the country, armed with a full length album Insulting, to show Hollywood how Texans do things.
“Being from a small place like this, if you want to get your sound out anywhere you’re going to have to tour,” drummer Adan Gonzales said. “We had all been in bands that never traveled too far, so with Southern Sinners we’re really trying to expand beyond South Texas.
“And this summer, we’re coming for the West Coast.”
The band will be opening up for the 1980s hair metal maestros Pretty Boy Floyd at the world-famous Whisky A Go-Go on the Sunset Strip July 26.
They’ll also be playing shows in Odessa, New Mexico and Arizona as part of the mini tour.
How did they end up with such a sweet gig?
Corey Feldman.
Yes, that Corey Feldman.
“Well, it’s a funny story,” Gonzales said. “I’ve been working on a documentary about an obscure Corey Feldman movie called ‘Rock ’n’ Roll High School Forever,’ and during the process of doing that, Corey’s former manager got a hold of me to help out.
“Turns out he books at the Whisky. We hit it off, and then next thing you know we’re on tour.”
Another reason Gonzales is excited about the long trip is he’ll be able to watch Quentin Tarantino’s new film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in actual Hollywood.
“That’s going be so awesome,” he said laughing.
“I’m also excited to see some of our great country finally – especially Hollywood, as the lore of the place has always enticed me.”
The band is also seeking donations through their Paypal account, paypal.me/AdanGonzales32, to help with gas and lodging.
“We can really use some support from our local community; we are going far to rep Beeville as best as possible,” Gonzales added. “Any donations can be sent to my paypal account, and when we return we will give any donors something in return.”
When the band returns they’ll release a video from their new album, work on getting that record on vinyl and continue to tour to support the album, which is also available on iTunes and Spotify. You can check out the band at facebook.com/thesouthernsinners.
When asked how he feels about the tour, Gonzales answered, “We’re playing with ’80s hair metal legends Pretty Boy Floyd at the Whisky A Go-Go.
“I mean, that’s pretty cool.”