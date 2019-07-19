Beeville band heads out west to play legendary Sunset Strip stage

Beeville band Southern Sinners are Marcus Rios, Adan Gonzales, Isiah Tankersley, Joe Mclaurin, K.C. Lopez and Jeremy Coody. They will be taking off for Hollywood July 20 for their show at the Whisky A Go-Go July 26. Their new album “Insulting” is out on 1332 Records and can be heard on iTunes and Spotify.