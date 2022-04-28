The Beeville Concert Association recently met to begin planning for the upcoming 2022-2023 concert season. Carolyn Heizer was elected the new president to direct the BCA’s activities.
The longtime musician, who taught music at Moreno Junior High School and A. C. Jones High School for several years, continues to sing with the Beeville Community Chorus and serve as its assistant director. She is also a member of the hand bell choir at First Presbyterian Church.
Carolyn began singing in church at a young age and joined her junior high school choir in Galena Park, a suburb of Houston. A member of her high school choir, she won a spot in the Texas All State Choir two times and earned gold medals at UIL State Solo & Ensemble competitions.
After high school, Carolyn moved with her family to Corpus Christi, where she attended Del Mar College and majored in music. After meeting and marrying John Heizer, the couple moved to Uvalde, where their two daughters, Sharon and Stacey, were born.
After John, who worked for American Electric Power, was transferred to Alice, Carolyn decided to go back to school at (then) Texas A&I University. She graduated with honors, on the dean’s list, in 1988, two weeks before their son David was born.
The family moved to Victoria when John was transferred there, then to Beeville a few years later. Both she and John are now happily retired.
Carolyn has sung a number of soprano solos in works performed by the Beeville Community Chorus, and is especially proud that she got to direct the Chorus in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland, and in churches in Rome on BCC trips to Europe.
She has directed adult choirs, hand bell choirs (in Victoria, Three Rivers and Beeville) and children’s choirs in various churches. She now enjoys playing in the Presbyterian choir.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, Carolyn will now direct the BCA in planning a new concert season. She will be assisted by vice president Michael Rowlett, secretary Al Past and treasurer David Henley, all re-elected at the recent meeting.
They hope to re-schedule Beevillian Rolando Salazar’s concert, originally planned for March 22, 2020, and postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolando is now a conductor in Atlanta.
Also on the list is an organ concert by Su-Ryeon Ji, who studied at A.C. Jones High School in 1992-93 and is now director of music and cathedral organist at Atlanta’s Cathedral of Christ the King.
Other concerts on the list of possibilities for the next season include the Better Halves, a husband and wife vocal duo from Austin; Beto and the Fairlanes, a San Antonio pop group; and folk singer Piper Jones.
The local music association affiliated with Community Concerts in 1964, with George Spikes as president until his untimely death in a car accident in 1971. His widow Monte, also an avid music-lover, took over the reins.
In those days, there were plenty of non-working women available to sell memberships during the campaign week. “We sold so many more than the available seating that I worried about everyone showing up for a concert,” Monte said. However, that never happened.
In 1985, the local CCA group formed the Beeville Concert Association with tax-exempt status to encourage donations. However, by 1991, the CCA artist fees had increased beyond Beeville’s budget, so we voted to discontinue that affiliation. Dr. James Lee, then Bee County College music director, offered to write grants for funding to bring musicians from the Texas Commission on the Arts roster.
I was elected BCA president in 1997 and began contacting musicians and writing grants.
One day in 1999 the late Jack Bace, Joe Barnhart Foundation trustee, called to ask if the BCA could arrange to bring the San Antonio Symphony to Beeville. “We want them to perform for BISD students as well as the community,” he said.
“We can do it,” I replied.
Fred Morón suggested that the BCA apply for an H-E-B community grant for our annual Hispanic Heritage Month concert. Someone recommended that we apply for a Coastal Bend Community Foundation grant.
As a result, the BCA’s annual concert list grew to include six to eight concerts per season, including the opening concert featuring local talent.
We have brought a wide variety of musicians to Beeville, including mariachis, the San Antonio Wind Symphony, the Flying Balalaika Brothers and classical guitarist Philip Hii, singing impressionist Carme Pitrello with his local friends James and Kathy Taylor, the Texas Boys Choir, the Almost Patsy Cline Band and harpsichordist Rebecca Pechevsky, a cello and organ duo, Beeville’s own pianist Mario Barbosa, George West native organist Joyce Jones, San Antonio men’s choir Liederkranz, and local musicians Hamp and Janet Brockman.
Now Carolyn, with my help as the long-time past president, will begin scheduling the next season, which will be publicized in August, with memberships offered to purchase before the September concert featuring local performers.
The BCA board is happy to put concerts back on the schedule, another step toward “normalcy” after the many disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carolyn and I look forward to enjoying concerts with other local music lovers again.