One Beeville resident took it upon herself to host a picnic for Beeville children with disabilities.
Araceli Rodriguez put this event together when she noticed that previous events had not included disabled children.
“I just wanted to bring all the kids together,” said Araceli.
The picnic took place at Flournoy Park on Aug. 6. From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the children were able to enjoy hotdogs, chips and drinks. The event gave the children the opportunity to socialize and have fun as the summer draws to a close.
Rodriguez understands that sometimes these kids are not included in some events. She sought to remedy that through this picnic.
Rodriguez thanked Mimi’s Bumble Bees Childcare Center for donating the hotdogs that were used to feed the children.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•