Beeville Main Street hosted its Christmas in July event on July 23. The event included a variety of local vendors, participating small businesses and its first Saturday kids market.
The kids market was formed and organized by local business owner Natasha Weaver from This or That Designs. Weaver had attended a prior event for the Just N Case Fundraiser and came up with the idea to help young entrepreneurs in our local community advertise, market and sell their products of choice. The number of parents and kids willing to join and participate exceeded Weaver’s expectations due to it being summer and the high temperatures.
The kids market ages ranged from 3-16 years of age and 16 vendors signed up to showcase their items at the Christmas in July event. The kids market showcased handmade items that included jewelry, molded crayolas, painted rocks, curler bead designs, baking items, lemonade drinks, personalized stickers, croc charms and a variety of other personalized items.
Weaver and Beeville Main Street are in the process of hosting another kids market before the end of the year in hopes it will bring a larger number of shoppers to downtown Beeville to meet the future generation of entrepreneurs.
