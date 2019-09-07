BEEVILLE – The final concert of the Faith Lutheran’s 2019 Summer Concert Series is set for Sunday evening, Sept. 8, at 7 o’clock.
Faith Lutheran always wants the last concert to be extra special and they want it to serve as a true grand finale to the entire summer concert series.
So, for the fifth consecutive year, they have asked the Beeville Men’s Chorus to close out their concert series.
“For the fifth year in a row, the Beeville Men’s Chorus will provide the grand finale performance for the summer concert series, and they are always a huge hit with everyone,” said concert coordinator Jim Stevenson. “If you have not attended a summer concert this year, this is definitely one to put on your calendar.
“Most everyone in our community is familiar the Beeville Men’s Chorus, and has heard them perform.
“This concert gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy a wonderful spirit-filled evening with them. In addition, the Beeville Men’s Chorus usually bring a special guest performer or two with them, and their guests always give an outstanding performance”.
Faith’s summer concert series is an ecumenical event that features some of the best gospel musicians from areawide churches.
Many different churches have participated and been represented in the concert series in the past 10 years, and the Beeville Men’s Chorus with members from both Jones Methodist Chapel and Bethlehem Baptist church epitomize what the concert series is all about.
The group is led by group president Jessie Robinson and directed by Ray Barefield.
This is sure to be an outstanding evening of music that will truly lift spirits and make hearts soar.
All concerts are held inside of the church sanctuary. Faith reminds everyone that these are informal summer concerts, and everyone is invited to come in shorts and summer casual attire.