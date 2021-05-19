When Adan Gonzales started his YouTube channel, Staunch TV, he did it to shine a light on obscure films and their actors that he grew up admiring. Eventually he would begin scoring interviews with some of the people involved which led to him making a full-length documentary “Forever: The Untold Story of Rock ’n’ Roll High School Forever” which played film festivals and earned Gonzales a few awards.
The star of the early ’90s film is none other than “Goonies” and “The Lost Boys” star Corey Feldman. While noticeably absent from the documentary, Gonzales making the film actually put him on Feldman’s radar, which led to a pretty awesome gig.
“It got the attention of some people, one of them being a lifelong fan who had some connections, and he just reached out to me one day,” Gonzales said. “We started talking back and forth online so now I’m part of what you call the Feldfam – the inner circle of the Feldman fandom.
“It was just the right people seeing what I did.”
Feldman is currently working on a box set of his music to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his first music album “Love Left.”
In case people didn’t know, Feldman has been recording music since he first stepped foot into Hollywood and has decades worth of music coming soon.
In that box set will be a documentary chronicling the highs and lows of his musical career.
“Right now I’m just editing a documentary that’s going to be coming out with his big box,” Gonzales continued. “It’s going to be a big thing.
“If you want to keep up to date with all of that, I’d say follow his Instagram (cdogg22). He really loves all his fans, and I’m sure he’d love to hear from everybody.”
Gonzales was flown to Hollywood earlier this year to begin work on the documentary project for two weeks under the supervision of the director. While he did get to visit some famous locations and celebrity homes, he said the two weeks spent in La La Land were extremely busy.
“There was just mountains of footage that me and the director were going through,” he said. “We spent those two weeks just shoveling through all the footage, literally building the storyline and making a documentary out of hours and hours and hours of unseen footage.
“In fact, I haven’t even seen all the footage yet, that’s how much there is.
“But it was a lot of fun. Hollywood is great. I really liked it out there to say the least.”
Gonzales said he has always been a fan of his music, since many of Feldman’s tunes have popped up in his films, and being a musician himself he can relate to all the hard work that goes into making an album and going on tour to promote it. The new box set is mostly shrouded in mystery with Gonzales not able to say when the box set will be released or what it will include besides some lost tracks and early Feldman recordings.
But perhaps the biggest thrill of being asked to go to Hollywood to work on the documentary came the day before he was to fly back to little ol’ Beeville.
He was called to Feldman’s mansion to meet the man behind the music – and countless films Gonzales had grown up watching.
“It was all business; I didn’t have time to fanboy out or anything,” Gonzales said about meeting the actor. “But I did get to sit there with him and having him critique something that I was part of making was pretty cool.
“He’s a really nice guy, but I just can’t say too much else,” he laughed, noting that Feldman is very secretive about his personal life.
Another thing that Gonzales said about Feldman was that he’s incredibly busy, making deals about his upcoming films as well as other musical projects. He added that the actor is very hands-on with everything he does and has a very demanding work ethic.
Far from the Hollywood glamour, Gonzales is currently sitting at home chipping away on the music documentary while working his day job and updating the director on his status daily. There has not been a release set as of publication, but he believes it will be released sometime this year. He also has a short film in the works that will see him get behind the camera once his work on the doc is complete.
Gonzales said that even though the project has fulfilled a lot of his dreams he had growing up, he’s not done dreaming nor done making those a reality.
“I never thought this would happen,” he said. “It was the coolest thing to be in Hollywood, waking up early every morning to work on a movie. That’s always been a dream of mine.
“It was nice to check out of reality for a little while, to go work on what I want to be a reality someday.
“And it’s refreshing to know that you’re not wasting your time. That the right people are responding, that I’m on the right people’s radar. It’s also nice to know that just by me doing what I do, it got me to Hollywood.
“I never thought it would happen, but I never doubted myself either.”
