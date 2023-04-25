It has been a busy season for the Beeville Rotary Club, who have been serving their community with a number of community events.
As part of their Human Trafficking Awareness Program efforts for 2023, their club partnered with Ransomed Life to provide training for Beeville ISD staff, parents and students. At the end of March, Susan Burkholder from Ransomed Life visited A.C. Jones High School and provided three training sessions for the local schools, all sponsored by the Beeville Rotary Club.
The club also provided refreshments for the 470 attendees.
In April, the Rotary Club offered golden treasures to those in need -- eggs by the dozen, an increasingly valuable food, especially for thsoe on a fixed income.
The Rotary Club’s presdient and volunteers worked with the Beeville Vineyard to distribute dozens and dozens of eggs by the carton to Vineyard customers.
Beeville’s Rotary Club has been a force for good in the community for over 100 years, first being established as far back as 1921. Rotary Club is an assembly of business leaders and community leaders who work for the benefit of their communities.