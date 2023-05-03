Lee Elisabeth Benson and Clarke DeMars will celebrate their wedding day on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Mazama, Washington.
Benson graduated in 2013 from Texas State University in San Marcos with a BA in fine arts. DeMars graduated in 2014 from Sewanee: The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee with a BS in physics.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. Robert and Karen Benson of Normanna. The groom is the son of Dr. Tom and Betty DeMars of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The happy couple will settle in their home after their wedding day in Washington State.