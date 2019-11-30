Berclair Mansion decked out for Christmas season

BERCLAIR – The Berclair Mansion is “all decked out” in Christmas attire for the annual “Christmas at the Mansion” hosted by the Beeville Art Association on Saturday, Dec. 1.
The event features a delicious homemade dinner at two times: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Hogue’s Jewelry, Wicker Basket, Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy and the Goliad Chamber of Commerce. The price of a dinner ticket includes a mini tour of the mansion, sounds of the season and a first-time look at the newly constructed pergola. Various vendors will have their items on display to provide a unique shopping opportunity just in time for Christmas.
Dinner tickets for vendors are $10, and there is a $10 entrance fee for those who only want to take the mini tour without dinner or shop at the vendor booths. Dinner guests also may come early if they wish, and take the tour before the 11:30 dinner. All proceeds go to the maintenance and upkeep of the historical mansion.
For more information, call 361-318-8587 or follow the Berclair Mansion on Facebook.