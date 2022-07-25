Birds can see things that are invisible to us. That is because they can see into the ultraviolet (UV) as well as into the visible realm.
All life on earth evolved under the same sun with its life-giving rays which range from the infra-red (IR) on the red end of the spectrum to the UV end beyond visible violet light.
But because of the quirks of evolution, we are surrounded by animal life that perceive reality quite differently from us.
We have had hints of this by observing our dogs’ behavior. We can tell dogs have a superior sense of smell and hearing compared to us. Dogs have their own world of perceptions that we cannot enter.
I am sure that this was apparent to the ancient Greeks. But, philosophers ignored this fact and have assumed that the reality that we perceive by our five senses was all that there was.
Science has discovered and measured the existence of the complete range of solar radiation from infra-red through ultraviolet, but we could only see these extremes when brought into the visible range by instruments.
The fact that birds can see into the ultraviolet was discovered by accident in the early 1970s. An ornithologist was testing how pigeons discriminate colors and found that the pigeons could also see in the ultraviolet.
This was surprising since it was assumed that birds see colors like we do. It seemed that birds did not need ultraviolet vision because there was usually a significant difference in color as we see.
However, there are some birds whose colors do not differ visibly between the male and female.
For example, Swedish scientist were studying the blue tit, a relative of the chickadee. How did these birds distinguish male from female?
Then the birds were illuminated with a mixture of visible and ultraviolet light and the males were seen to have an ultraviolet crown on their head which the females lacked.
Studying the structure of bird’s eyes, scientists found that they were more complicated than human eyes.
They did not have eye tissue that absorbed ultraviolet, and they had four vision receptors. Humans have only three.
Then it was found that ultraviolet perception was more general than supposed and not just used in selecting a mate.
In finding food, moths and butterflies have body skins that strongly reflect UV light as do many seeds, berries and fruits.
On the other hand, green leaves do not reflect UV light. So, birds’ food would standout against a green background.
UV light also played a part in the feeding of chicks in the nest. However, most birds do not see visible red colors as well as humans do.
Birds of prey also use UV light. The meadow vole is a target for kestrels and the vole uses squirts of urine along its path to find its way back.
The urine reflects UV light, marking the path for a kestrel. A scorpion glows completely blue in UV light perhaps to warn birds.
The finding of the UV perceptions by birds suggested to scientist that other species might be sensitive to both UV and IR light. Bees perceive UV light.
Besides light there is also sound. It was found that elephants communicate by sound below our level of hearing, generated by stamping on the ground.
This low frequency sound can be heard by elephants for miles. Whales and porpoises can communicate at great oceanic distances through clicks, howls and beeps.
We know that insects also make noises that we can hear. What are those cicadas saying?
Like the dog, many forms of animal life around us live in their own perceptual world.
It is a difficult field to study but now we know that it is there. Just like we know or suspect the existence of consciousness in lower forms of life. Too bad they can not talk like we do.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”