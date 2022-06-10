I just returned from a week in Orlando for the National Garden Club spring convention where I was one of 43 state presidents in attendance. While we have all been attending meetings on Zoom, it was nice to finally meet face to face. We held our business meetings, attended workshops, a petit flower show, received awards and had fascinating programs on native plants, pollinators and floral design. Vendors had booths set up to educate, for fun and shopping.
The husband was in charge of keeping approximately 300 caladium bulbs I planted between the state and national conventions watered. The bulbs were just beginning to push up through the soil of the containers when I left. The husband did good and now I have containers filled with my favorite pink - Carolyn Whorton.
Hot weather has definitely set in and caladiums are the perfect choice with fancy leaves and vibrant colors. Caladiums, grown for their foliage, provide color to your summer shade garden. Planted in containers, the flamboyant plants can be moved about the garden to provide splashes of color.
A native of Brazil and nearby parts of Central and South America, caladiums grow in sultry forests and along damp stream banks, flourishing during periods of rain and going dormant during the dry season.
The tuberous perennials have been cultivated in Europe since the 1700s. They are showing resurgence with plant breeders in Thailand and Florida producing new types that are sun-tolerant with new colors and astonishing forms. While I covet the flashy foliage of “Thai beauty,” the price makes me hesitate.
Plant the round, flattened tubers knobby side up, about an inch below the soil surface. Plant them on their side if you can’t tell the top from the bottom. Remove flowers, which take energy from the leaf. To get a jump start on the season plant tubers in potting soil and place in bright indirect light in a warm room. If planted in the ground, it is important to wait until the soil has warmed to 70 degrees. They need soil that is moist but well drained. Too much fertilizer will make leaves greener and less colorful. Apply a slow-release fertilizer and water regularly to maintain soil moisture.
Coleus, another plant that will provide color for your shade garden all summer long was a favorite of Victorian gardeners. The plant thrives in the heat. Coleus come in different shapes and sizes from trailing varieties to big bushy mounds. The vibrant splashes of color and exotic leaf shapes of coleus provide the perfect accent for the garden and containers.
Depending on the color and selection, cultivars can be found for full sun to almost full shade. While soil isn’t an issue, drainage is. Coleus prefers moist, well-drained soil. Dry soil will result in wilting.
Shade gardens can be vibrant with the addition of multicolored leaves of caladiums and other foliage plants. Be sure to mass these colorful plants for the greatest impact.
Other plants to consider that will provide color to your partially shaded areas are wax begonias, ‘blackie’ (dark purple) or ‘margarita’ (chartreuse) sweet potato vines, Persian shields (Strobilanthes dyeranus), or fanflowers (Scaevola sp.).
We have had some extremely hot weather in May. Trying to care for a garden can be brutal with the intense dry heat, high winds and droughty conditions. It’s important to practice safe gardening techniques when spending time doing chores in the garden.
Limit time in the sun by working in the early morning or late in the evening. Avoid the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. time period when the sun is at its strongest. If you must do garden chores in the middle of the day be sure to work in the shade and use sunscreen. Protect your skin by wearing loose clothing with long sleeves and head gear. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to reduce the possibility of heat stress.
After all that hard sweaty work in the garden, time to go inside and enjoy the cool air, a nice bath and iced drink. Unfortunately our abnormally hot, dry weather can have unintended consequences as far as the air conditioner is concerned. To insure that cool air continues to provide you with uninterrupted relief be sure to change your air filters. Dirty filters block normal air flow and can up your air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5 to 15%.
Check your evaporator coil and condenser coil and clean if necessary. Outdoor condenser coils tend to become very dirty in excessively dry weather. Make sure the area around the coil is clear of leaves and other debris. Trim shrubbery near the unit to ensure adequate air flow around the condenser. Don’t forget to check for clogged drain channels because this can be a problem preventing a unit from reducing humidity.
Time spent checking out your air conditioner will keep you cool and save you money. Sounds like a deal to me.
Happy Gardening.