Nashville Country Recording Artist and Beeville resident J.R. Castillo, along with former NBC’s “The Voice” contestant and Gilmer native Curtis Grimes will headline a benefit concert for Paislie Rothlisberger on Friday, June 4, at the High Chaparral at 1961 N. U.S. Highway 77 in Robstown.
All proceeds will benefit the Paislie Rothlisberger Medical Expenses Fund.
Paislie is the four-year-old daughter of Lee and Katie Rothlisberger of Corpus Christi. After waking up one morning unable to walk or put any weight on her left leg, she was diagnosed in December 2020 with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Type B and is currently undergoing chemo treatments at Driscoll Children’s Hospital that should continue for the next two years. According to Paislie’s mom Katie: “She has a long road ahead of her, but the good news in all of this is the cure rate is 90%. Thanks to everyone for all the prayers and support. They are definitely working. Paislie is excited to see everyone at the Concert and the bull riding!”
Castillo states: “The family and community around Paislie have really come together to show their support for her as she battles leukemia. I’ve known the Rothlisbergers for many, many years, and I wanted to do anything I could to help support and raise awareness for this little warrior’s battle. After performing at her roping and riding benefit in Sinton a few months ago, we decided to add a concert to the bull riding benefit. I’m grateful and blessed that my musical brothers Ben Benjamin & The Brush Country Boyz and Curtis Grimes will be joining me in support of the cause that night. We’re all looking forward to putting on a great show for the folks here in the Coastal Bend for Paislie and my Rothlisberger family.”
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert ends at midnight with Texas Country rising star Ben Benjamin & The Brush Country Boyz kicking off the show at 8 p.m. and J.R. Castillo following from 9-10:20; p.m. Curtis Grimes will close the show at 10:40 p.m. The concert is the primer for the “Spur the Hair Off Cancer/Buckin’ for Paislie” bull riding benefit that will take place the next day on Saturday, June 5, at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds at 1213 Terry Shamise Blvd. in Robstown.
Concert ticket prices are $20/person and are available at the door or online at Eventbrite.com. Reserved tables and table sponsorships are also available.
The event is sponsored by Cross Trails Cowboy Church, Safetex USA, LLC, Rig Wranglers, LLC, Bobby Lerma and The High Chaparral, JW Ranch, SafeWay, Elliff Kubota, Q Rentals, NPE, Cross Point Vet, Fast Fleet, Chevrolet, The Boot Jack, Adventure, RSK Transport, Coonrod Electric and Superior Auto of Beeville.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https:/www.eventbrite.com/e/spur-the-hair-off-cancer-singin-for-paislie-tickets-152728020621.