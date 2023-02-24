Courtesy of Coastal Bend College
The Coastal Bend College Foundation’s Grady C. Hogue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, April 1 at the Beeville Country Club. The tournament, the proceeds of which will benefit scholarship funding through the foundation, will get underway with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The tournament is one of the primary fundraising events for the Coastal Bend College Foundation and is named in honor of Dr. Grady C. Hogue, the first president to preside over what was then known as Bee County College when it was formed in 1965. Hogue sat in the president’s office at the college through 1984.
The Grady C. Hogue Learning Resource Center, the building that houses the college’s library, is named in his honor. The Beeville Country Club was Hogue’s home course and will serve as the host of the tournament, which will be played in a four-person scramble format.
The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. The entry fee includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, on-course snacks and lunch. Soft drinks will also be provided, and beer and mixed drinks will also be available. There will be a long drive, straightest drive and closest to the pin contests, as well as hole-in-one prizes, a Tiger Drive option, a 5-5-5 challenge and a 50/50 putting challenge. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Sponsors are also being sought for lunch and each of the on- course contests.
Team entries are being accepted through email at kjkeller@coastalbend.edu or online at https://tinyurl.com/gradychoguetournament. For more information or to sponsor the event, email kjkeller@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2348.