CBC to offer non-credit Complete Project Manager with CAPM and PMP Prep program

Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a complete project manager with CAPM and PMP Prep non-credit program completely online.
The Complete Project Manager with CAPM® and PMP® Prep online training program provides participants with a thorough understanding of project management from start to finish. Students start with a good foundation of project management concepts and terminology, then build on that foundation by taking a closer look at certain critical project management aspects in-depth. Material is presented sequentially as it would likely occur in actual projects. Participants gain a thorough understanding of how to apply project management concepts, in addition to any specific variations between them. Key and critical topics are explored in depth as they are appropriate for a more intermediate and advanced level understanding.
This is combined program (“bundle”) consisting of the Essentials of Project Management and Mastering Project Management courses. This program is based on the current Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide), which establishes the international standard regarding the project management discipline. It aligns with PMI’s Talent Triangle® and is also eligible for Professional Development Units (PDUs) for PMP® or other project management certifications.
Those interested in earning the CAPM and PMP credentials must schedule and pay for the exams on their own after course completion.
Prerequisites: This course has no prerequisites other than a basic knowledge of how to use a computer and the internet.
This course will prepare students to sit for the CAPM exam. To qualify for the exam, the following eligibility requirements must be met:
• Secondary degree (high school diploma, associate degree or the global equivalent)
• 23 hours of project management education completed by the time you sit for the exam. (This course meets the education requirement.)
This course will also prepare students for the PMP Certification Exam. Students who wish to take the PMP Certification exam will need to meet one of the following sets of requirements to take the exam:
• A four-year degree
• 36 months of leading projects
• 35 hours of project management education/training or CAPM® Certification
— OR —
• A high school diploma or an associate degree (or global equivalent)
• 60 months of leading projects
• 35 hours of project management education/training or CAPM® Certification
The program cost is $1995 and includes the following textbook:
• A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge
• CAPM Exam Prep
• PMP Exam Prep
For more information or to register for the program, email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.