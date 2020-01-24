CC youth orchestra to be featured in concert at Jones High

BEEVILLE – The Corpus Christi Area Youth Orchestra will present a concert Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the A.C. Jones High School Auditorium for the Beeville Concert Association.
Under the direction of Dr. José Flores of Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, the youth symphony will play a program of outstanding, audience-engaging symphonic music.
The program is partially sponsored by a generous grant from the Joe Barnhart Foundation.
Admission for adults is $10 at the door or a BCA season ticket. Admitted free are students through high school age; an adult accompanied by two students; and Coastal Bend College students.