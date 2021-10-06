The Bee County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center helps to promote local businesses, events, and community in order to draw more tourism to the area.
Normally the chamber’s largest fundraiser to help with promotions is their annual banquet. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 they have not been able to hold this event for the last two years.
“We are in great need of your help to raise funds,” said Tracy Florence, Executive Director/CEO. “The more people we can get here, the more dollars go right back into our community.”
In lieu of the banquet they’ve decided to host an online auction Oct. 8-29. For that, they are asking for items to be donated for the community to bid on.
Also needed are sponsors. Sponsorship gets a business seen during the auction and also helps the chamber take an event to the next level. There are two different levels available:
• Diamond: $2,000 – Large Logo on the top of Homepage Auction Site
• Gold: $1,000 – Small Logo on the Homepage of the Auction Site
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can call the chamber at 361-358-3267 or email info@experiencebeecounty.org.
“Any items donated for the auction can be dropped off at the chamber during normal hours,” said Florence, “or you can contact us and we will gladly come to your business and pick them up.”
“We have so much love for our members and want to continue to serve you and the community the best that we can,” she added. “Even if you can’t participate in the auction, just letting your friends, family and patrons know that it is happening can make a great difference.”
An auction website will be shared in the near future.