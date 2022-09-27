Ten years after an attack that nearly killed Kristene Chapa and took the life of her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin, Chapa’s story is now being told on the big screen.
“Left for Dead: The Kristene Chapa Story” is debuting during an exclusive private screening at the Rio 6 Theater in Beeville through Coastal Bend College. This private screening will be open to students, staff and faculty of Coastal Bend College.
The film will open to the public for a week starting on Sept. 29 at the Northshore Cinema 8 in Portland.
Documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn put the movie together with Chapa.
Chapa has been advocating for sexual assault and gun violence awareness since the attack. Her story has been featured on “Dateline,” “Investigation Discovery” and “The View.”
According to a synopsis of the movie, the film tells the story of Chapa, who survived a violent attack despite overwhelmingly difficult odds.
Minn will be in attendance to present the film and meet with Coastal Bend College students, staff and faculty.
“I can’t say enough about her guts,” said Minn during a press event talking about the movie back in April. “The most beautiful part of a human being is guts. If you have guts, people will respect you plain and simple.”
The Northshore Cinema 8 is significant to the story of Chapa and Olgin, as the two were meant to watch a movie together at the cinema on the night of the attack.
Tickets to the Northshore Cinema 8 can be purchased through its website at northshore8.com.
Chapa’s recovery and strength as well as the memory of Olgin will be the focal point of the documentary.
