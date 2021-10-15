The Downtown Beeville Co-Op invites everyone to join them for the first Downtown Wine Walk on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3-7 p.m.
Stroll downtown and taste nine different wines and a specialty cocktail at the participating business stations. Enjoy complimentary appetizers, live music, door prizes, special sales and more as you sip & socialize with friends downtown.
Tickets are $25 each and will be limited to 100 tickets sold on a first-come first-served basis. Purchase a ticket at any of the 10 participating locations to enjoy a variety of wine tastings. A ticket purchase includes a tasting wrist band, free wine glass and tote bag.
Learn more at https://www.btxspringstroll.com/about-6.
Participating locations
La Linea Wine Bar
Bee You Boutique
Hattie & Hazels
Coastal Bend Distilling Co.
Hogues Jewelry
Beeville Area Partnership
Wicker Basket
A Box of Chocolates
Bee is for Books
Total Graphics
Contact downtownbtxcoop@gmail.com with any questions or to be a wine sponsor.