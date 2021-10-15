The Downtown Beeville Co-Op invites everyone to join them for the first Downtown Wine Walk on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3-7 p.m.

Stroll downtown and taste nine different wines and a specialty cocktail at the participating business stations. Enjoy complimentary appetizers, live music, door prizes, special sales and more as you sip & socialize with friends downtown.

Tickets are $25 each and will be limited to 100 tickets sold on a first-come first-served basis. Purchase a ticket at any of the 10 participating locations to enjoy a variety of wine tastings.  A ticket purchase includes a tasting wrist band, free wine glass and tote bag.

Learn more at https://www.btxspringstroll.com/about-6.

Participating locations

La Linea Wine Bar

Bee You Boutique

Hattie & Hazels

Coastal Bend Distilling Co.

Hogues Jewelry

Beeville Area Partnership

Wicker Basket

A Box of Chocolates

Bee is for Books

Total Graphics

Contact downtownbtxcoop@gmail.com with any questions or to be a wine sponsor.

