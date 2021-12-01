The Coffee Barrel will host its second Uncommon Chef Competition Dec. 11 beginning at 7 p.m. This time, there will be four teams comprised of one adult and a high school student. Each team will get a mystery box of ingredients – which represents different facets of sustainability – and must cook in a limited time for a panel of judges.
“I am happy to say that all four of the high school students are female, which highlights women’s empowerment,” said Dhavel Patel, who is organizing the event. “We love it!”
The teams will consist of Libby Spires and Sadie Lugo, an A.C. Jones High School sophomore; Emily Carrizales and Ava-Chanel Olivares, also a sophomore at A.C. Jones; Gary Heathcott of Mathis and Olivia Spires, JHS sophomore; and finally David Silberthau and Lanie Bledsoe, JHS sophomore.
“Big thanks to Orsted U.S., Helena Energy Center, Tatiana Stein and Coastal Living TV for working with us as partners to get the excitement out there on how we can all be ‘uncommon epicureans’ through the lens of sustainability, energy, cooking, health, well-being, travel, culture, diversity, environment, local goods, community efforts and so much more,” Patel added.
