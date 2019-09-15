College goes to war

BEEVILLE – The students of Coastal Bend College and community went to war last week — color war.
No need to worry, though. It was all in fun Aug. 30 outside of the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
“The Color Powder War is a community event that allows the public to visit our campus and have fun at the same time,” said Bernie Saenz, CBC director of marketing and public relations. “The college belongs to the community and we enjoy hosting events like Evening with Santa, Spring Fest and Halloween Fest to name a few.”
The powder being thrown is usually a mixture of cornstarch and coloring to create a powder that covers and usually sticks to anything it touches.
“I had a blast just watching,” said Maribel Avila. “Six of my nieces and nephews took part in it and they could not stop talking about what a great time they had.”
In all, about 40 participated in the event, which included children and adults in separate “wars,” and it was free for those participating.