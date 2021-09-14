The Beeville Community Chorus will began fall rehearsals on Sept. 7. The hour and a half rehearsal will be each week in room 120 of the Gertrude R. Jones Fine Arts Building on the Coastal Bend College campus. Anyone who enjoys singing in a choir is invited to join. All women who sing soprano and alto are needed, and there is a special need for men who sing tenor, bass and/or baritone.
Coastal Bend College students interested in singing with the community chorus are invited to attend and join. There are special scholarships available funded by the Joe Barnhart Foundation.
For more information, contact Dr. James Lee at jllee1@coastalbend.edu.
The Community Chorus began its annual patron fund drive Sept. 1, and it will continue through Oct. 1. Patron donations are important for the chorus to continue to present live concerts for the community and surrounding communities. Patrons are invited to go to the website of the chorus and view the various patron categories (www.beevillecommunitychorus.org). The Beeville Community Chorus is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Donations may be mailed to Beeville Community Chorus, P. O. Box 1843, Beeville, TX 78104.
Submitted by the Beeville Community Chorus