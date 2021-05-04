The Beeville Community Chorus will begin rehearsals once again on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Carolyn Heizer is the Assistant Director, and Dr. James Lee is the Artistic Director of the chorus. Rehearsals will be in Room 120 in the Fine Arts Building on the Coastal Bend College campus in Beeville from 7:00-8:30 each Tuesday evening.
All voice classifications are needed (soprano, alto, tenor and baritone/bass).
The semester membership fee is $35 or $60 for the entire year.
The chorus usually has three to four performances each semester including the annual concert at the historic mission in Goliad State Park in December and April.
The public is invited to go to the choir’s website, www.beevillecommunitychorus.org to learn more about the organization and to see how to contact the chorus with any concerns or questions. Activities and events for 2021-2022 concert season are being added to the website weekly.
College Choir is being offered at Coastal Bend College in Beeville for the fall semester for college students, and performance scholarships are available for those who enroll in the one-hour course. Information about the scholarship can be found on the choir’s website. The College Choir will meet with the Beeville Community Chorus each week at the same time.