Concert season opening Sept. 29 with array of talent

BEEVILLE – From a Mariachi Spectacular to the San Antonio Wind Symphony, and from the American Dreamer orchestral folk group to the Corpus Christi Area Youth Orchestra, the 2019-2020 Beeville Concert Association season brings a wide variety of crowd-pleasing music to the community.
The new concert year opens Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Coastal Bend College Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium, with a multi-faceted celebration of musical talent from the Beeville area, announced BCA President Kay Past.
Among the performers for the first concert are vocal soloists Monica Alvear, Nevaeh De la Garza, Nikki Rojas and Gary Williams; pianist Reggie Hedahl; fiddle player David Vickers; the A.C. Jones High School Varsity Mixed Choir; dancers from the Dance Studio; and several other talented local dancers, singers and musicians.
In addition to the Sept. 29 showcase concert, the BCA’s season includes the following:
• American Dreamer, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Coastal Bend Distillery Meeting Room; this group of string players, a rock drummer and a folk singer create a sound that, while steeped in both folk and classical music, is not precisely either.
• A Mariachi Spectacular will celebrate Rosie Maldonado’s 30 years of mariachi performance, along with Juan Miguel Flores and Mariachi Celestial of Kingsville, Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand. Also performing will be Mariachi Amistad La Nueva Generación and special guest appearances by friends and former members of the original Mariachi Amistad.
• A major gift from the Joe Barnhart Foundation makes possible a spectacular concert by the Corpus Christi Area Youth Orchestra, directed by Dr. José G. Flores and Dr. Melissa Meléndez, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 7 p.m., A.C. Jones High School.
• The San Antonio Wind Symphony will perform a delightful program of symphonic band music Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m at the CBC Auditorium.
• Soprano Katie Van Kooten and pianist Rolando Salazar, a Beeville native who is now the conductor and chorus master for the Atlantic Opera, will perform Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at the CBC Auditorium. Their concert is partially funded by the Joe Barnhart Foundation.
• Concluding the 2019-2020 season will be the Better Halves, a husband-and-wife duo performing a widely appealing program of bluegrass, country and folk music on Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 715 N. St. Mary’s St.
More information about each concert will be available at www.facebook.com/beevilleconcertassociation, in Bee-Picayune publicity or by calling 358-6717.
Past encourages parents to bring children to the performances. “There is considerable evidence that music benefits children’s development and gives them an advantage over those who are not exposed to a variety of music from a young age,” she said.
The BCA admits all young people through high school age free so that Beeville students may have the advantage of musical exposure.
To facilitate those young people attending, any adult accompanied by two young people will be admitted free.
Season memberships are $40 for adults. CBC students are admitted through CBC sponsorship. Single tickets at the door are $10 for adults.
“Season memberships for the BCA are probably one of the best musical bargains anywhere,” Past said. “We can continue to offer them at affordable prices because of the Joe Barnhart Foundation, the Cathryn Berninger Endowment and our generous local sponsors and friends of the arts. Tickets for any one of these programs would cost $20 to $100 at performances in large cities.”
“Concert memberships make it possible for the BCA to continue bringing a wide variety of musical events to Beeville,” Past added.
Season tickets may be purchased at the Sept. 29 concert, from a BCA volunteer or by mailing a check to the BCA, P.O. Box 1511, Beeville, 78104. Members who purchase their tickets before the first concert may pick them up at the door on Sept. 29. Tickets will be mailed to those who cannot attend that concert.
Individuals or businesses who would like to make a tax-deductible contribution to the BCA may have their names listed on each concert program in the following categories:
• Friend of the Arts, $50 (receives one season membership);
• Patron of the Arts, $100 (receives two season memberships);
• Benefactor of the Arts, $150 (receives three season memberships);
• Corporate Sponsor of the Arts, $250 or more (receives five season memberships.)