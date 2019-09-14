Concert season opening Sept. 29 with array of talent

The Beeville Concert Association opens their concert series Sept. 29 at the Coastal Bend College Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium. Among the performers for the first concert are vocal soloists Monica Alvear, Nevaeh De la Garza, Nikki Rojas and Gary Williams; pianist Reggie Hedahl; fiddle player David Vickers; the A. C. Jones High School Varsity Mixed Choir; dancers from the Dance Studio; and several other talented local dancers, singers and musicians.