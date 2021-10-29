Rat a tat tat all night long is the spooky sound of acorns from the live oaks hitting our metal roof. Spanish moss wafting in the breeze from the boughs of the oaks aids in creating a ghostly feel to the garden. While I love my stately oaks, diversity is the order of the day when adding more trees to the garden.
More important than adding trees to your garden is making sure you don’t pick unsuitable trees—trees with issues. It’s important to consider many different characteristics when selecting a tree. Consider a tree’s potential for disease, insect problems or if the tree has fruit or nuts. In addition, it’s valuable to know if it flowers or has excessive leaf drop.
Top of my list is the Hackberry (Celtis) a deciduous tree related to elms. The tree produces small berry-like fruit attractive to birds which they eat and spread the seedlings all over the place. Volunteer trees pop up in fence lines, in gardens and any other place you don’t want them. Tree limbs can be brittle, easily damaged by strong winds. The fruit from the tree can discolor lawn furniture, and concrete. Webworms are a major problem.
Cottonwoods (Populus deltoids) are fast growing trees that tolerate drought as well as wet soil. The huge trees aren’t persnickety about soil, growing well in acidic and alkaline soils. With all those positives you would think they would be coveted, but you would be wrong. The fast growing trees have highly destructive roots and produces cotton-like seed that can damage air conditioner equipment. They also have issues with insects and are short lived. Strong winds tend to damage limbs.
Another tree to avoid is the Arizona Ash (Fraxinus velutina). The Southeastern native is a heavy water user and has destructive roots. The trees are subject to freeze damage.
Pin Oak (Quercus palustris), another tree to eschew, doesn’t like our alkaline soils and requires an abundance of water. Pin Oaks must have acidic soil to do well.
We all love the look of the stately Italian Cypress (Cupressus sempervirens), evocative of Italian gardens. The trees do well in our alkaline soil but have trouble with insects and diseases.
Fruitless Mulberry (Morus), a native of China, is a poor choice for your garden. The tree is subject to insects and disease. The tree is fast growing and will withstand most conditions. It shades out grass with its dense foliage, has destructive roots and is a heavy water user.
Other trees to avoid include Mimosa, Chinese Tallow, Salt Cedar and Golden rain tree. Even though the Huisache is considered an attractive ornamental tree to the north of us, I personally do not like them. They are very invasive with an extensive root system.
Instead of adding difficult trees, there are some excellent small ornamentals to consider augmenting your landscape which includes Texas redbud, Texas persimmon, Texas mountain laurel, wild olive, ‘Little Gem’ magnolia, crape myrtle, yaupon holly and vitex. Two ornamental plums grace our garden. While colorful foliage of red, gold and yellow is one of the benefits of our plums, other ornamentals may have colorful berries or blooms.
If you must have an oak, consider Bur, Chinkapin, Shumard and improved varieties of live oak.
Some other trees to consider include Dura Heat River Birch, Bosque elm and Lacebark elm and cedar elm.
You have made your selection, now comes the work of choosing a location and digging the hole. When planting a tree be aware of its location to power lines, buildings and other trees. Consider the mature size of a tree when planting near a house – 15 feet from the side or 10 feet from a corner. Planting trees too close together stops them from reaching their natural shape and size. Unless it’s your burning desire to continuously deal with pruning, be careful locating the tree.
Don’t plant a $100 tree in a $10 hole! The hole is critical for establishing good root growth. Dig the hole two to three times larger in diameter than the current root ball – make sure it isn’t perfectly round – keeps the roots from circling. If you have clay soil and only dig a hole a little bigger than the root ball you will doom the tree to a slow death. It has the same effect as planting the tree in a giant cement pot – the roots will circle and eventually strangle the tree. Plant the tree at the same depth as the root ball or an inch or two above to allow for settling.
Keep the soil you remove and break it up. Use it to backfill around the new tree with the native soil, without amendments. Research has shown that trees grow better if you only use the native soil that has been broken up instead of adding soil amendments. Be sure to pack soil in well around the roots to eliminate air pockets.
Make a temporary soil wall around the edge of your hole to allow water to remain near the root ball. Remove this well after a year to encourage root growth beyond the original hole.
Apply 3 to 4 inches of native hardwood mulch to help regulate the soil moisture and temperature. Mulch will keep the soil warmer in winter and cooler in summer. Mulch will help keep grass and weeds away that compete for water.
Trees are an important part of our landscape, providing shelter from the unrelenting summer sun. They increase the value of our property and when located in the right place will reduce our air conditioning and heating bills. They improve the quality of the air we breathe.
Take care of the trees you have. Keep your trees properly hydrated and mulched. They are a valuable part of your property. Consider adding some for the future. When you plant a tree, you are planting for future generations.
Happy gardening.