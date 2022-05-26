Right now the calendar revolves around Texas Garden Clubs and conventions with little pockets of time for play in the garden. Last week was spent in Austin for the TGC Inc. 94th spring convention.
District V, convention hosts, had tours to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, a bat cruise on Town Lake and a trip to Texas Disposal Systems facility planned for convention attendees. The Wildflower Center was celebrating its 40th anniversary and was amazing with many new features since my last visit. I was able to pick up a couple of excellent gardening reference books at their gift shop. We made bat fascinators (a small hat that clips on) to wear on the bat cruise. You can’t imagine the excitement of a bunch of women vying over feathers and sparkles for our little hats. I have to admit, the trip to the “dump” was the most fascinating of all our tours.
Texas Disposal Systems is one of the largest independently-owned companies in the nation and the first of its kind in the state. Located on 2,300 acres in southeast Travis County, it’s an integrated facility that recycles as part of its management system. The award winning facility opened in 1991 and incorporates solid waste disposal, materials processing and compost production along with recycling. They process approximately 4,000 tons of solid waste per day.
The facility accepts building material waste for recycling. Concrete is separated from the rebar and ground down into material for building roads. The company has a division that uses the crushed materials for forming concrete barriers that are used on road ways and parking lots and the rebar is sold. Other materials recycled include cardboard from all that on line shopping, aluminum, and plastics which are gathered into bales and sold to companies to be converted into new items. A bale of aluminum cans contains 30,000 soft drink cans.
Of course, it’s the green materials and brush that caught my attention. Brush collection in surrounding small towns and the city of Austin send huge amounts of waste to the “dump.” The company takes all of that green material and brush, piles it in long rows which are turned continuously allowing the material to break down into compost and soils which are sold through their six Garden Ville stores. The division that manages Garden Ville has a huge tree farm which provides trees for landscaping the outer edges of the large property to provide an attractive barrier between the actual landfill and their neighbors. In addition to using trees for landscaping their property, trees are sold through their Garden Ville stores.
People toss the most amazing things, much of which is sold through the company’s resale store. For $5 fee, a person can go in and fill their vehicle with items from the resale store. We saw doors, windows, tables, chairs and many other items that you can acquire for bargain prices. Due to the pandemic some of the main items brought to the dump lately are exercise equipment.
The company has a resident artist program. Artists live at the facility using recycled materials to create art for permanent display on the grounds. One artist spent a year to creating a massive lion from recycled metals.
The family’s love of exotic animals has added another dimension to their operation. They have a breeding program which ensures the continuation of some endangered species. Seeing the giraffes and gazelles roaming the rolling hills of the property delighted the child in all of us. Of course Rowdy the Rhino was a hit with everyone - especially when he lifted his leg so it could be scratched by one of the family members. She did stay on the outside of the metal fencing - he weights a mere 5000 pounds.
We ended the tour with a group picture in front of a giant shovel, probably made with recycled materials after which they presented us with a goody bag that had Garden Ville items. Not your ordinary trip to the dump.
We were honored to have the National Garden Club President, Mary Warshauer and South Central Director, Rose Knight as our guests at convention. We held our business meetings, handed out awards and celebrated our love of gardening and abiding friendships.
Since it was impossible for me to stuff some of the wonderful Garden Ville trees in the car, I brought home something more manageable. Something to please the butterflies – ‘Purple Intensity’ a passiflora I didn’t have. The highly fragrant deep purple passion vine (Passiflora) leaped into my vehicle. Passion vines are a favorite of butterflies for nectar and as a host plant to the Gulf Coast Fritillary which means you must be prepared for some munching. Hungary caterpillars can devour a lot of vine but it is an enthusiastic grower reaching upward to 20 feet in a season. Much like us the vine enjoys a little afternoon shade. For best results, passion vines should be planted in soil rich with organics.
I’m looking forward to more time to play in the garden. One more convention and I’m done for this year – more time to get my hands in the dirt.
Happy Gardening.