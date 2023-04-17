Wildlife authorities in the Texas Hill Country are witnessing a dramatic population growth in their area. It remains to be seen if the warm climate of the brush desert and coastal plains will be an inviting habitat as their range expands.
Texas Tech University conducted a recent survey regarding axis deer. They estimated nearly 61,000 axis deer are in Kimble County which is northwest of San Antonio in the Texas Hill Country. There are also estimates of 30,000 more axis deer in adjacent Sutton County in and around Sonora.
“Axis deer are grazers and browsers and we’ve seen an impact on habitat,” said Hill Country Wildlife District Leader Mike Miller.
Axis deer tend to congregate at certain times of the year in riparian zones which are the productive plant areas along creek bottoms. They can be so aggressive in their browsing that they can overgraze a number of plants and even limit the reproduction of certain plant species altogether.
Adult axis deer are brown and covered with white spots similar to a whitetail deer fawn. Adult males grow large antlers and can weigh more than 250 pounds. This particular species of deer that is native to the Indian subcontinent was introduced into Texas nearly 100 years ago as a game species. They are a highly prized large trophy animal and their meat is excellent to eat.
Axis deer do have an impact on the native ecosystem.
“I don’t know how to put this any other way, but every axis deer on the landscape really equals one less native whitetail deer that could occupy that same space in the habitat,” said Miller.
Proper management consists of keeping the whitetail deer herds and the axis deer herd numbers in check so there’s no competition for the food resources.
“There are a lot of good examples of land owners carefully managing deer populations,” said Miller. “There are also just as many examples of axis deer and whitetail deer occupying the same space, and there is extreme competition for resources.”
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is the agency responsible for managing native wildlife.
“As a resource management agency, we are here for our native species,” said Miller.
According to Miller, there are no rules in place for the state to manage exotic game species. The responsibility to manage exotic animals largely falls on the land owners.
On the issue of axis deer populations getting out of control in South Texas, District Leader, South Texas Wildlife District David Veale doesn’t think it will be a problem.
“Yes, you can have an axis (deer) on any property and if it gets out, you can have them just about anywhere, we don’t see a lot of axis deer in this district,” said Veale. “I would argue that as you start moving into South Texas, the ranchers are intensely managing their whitetail herds. They don’t want the whitetail herds to get out of control so they’re not going to let axis deer get into the middle of that”.
Veale explained that there are certainly folks that like the year-around aspect of axis hunting. It is an alternative species that can help make a ranch more enjoyable to hunt, but it comes with pitfalls as they can eat everything that a whitetail can eat.
South Texas has a much drier climate and there is less forage availability. There is also a much higher proliferation of high-fence properties in South Texas.
“I don’t think there is going to be a big push south,” said Veale. “I personally feel like the land management practices in South Texas will preclude axis from expanding their range.