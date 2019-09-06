Cuernavaca trip planned during Día de Muertos

Reservations for this year’s Oct. 29-Nov. 3 Día de Muertos trip to Puebla, organized by retired Spanish instructor Kay Past’s friends Dalel Cortés and Jaime Palmer, are now being accepted from those who wish to enjoy the rich cultural experience.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the group will visit the Magical Town of Cholula on the tourist trolley with a panoramic tour of Plaza de la Concordia, Ex-Convent of San Gabriel, the archaeological site and the main plaza.
Thursday, Oct. 31, the schedule includes the Ex-Hacienda of Chautla and the Gillow Castle and a visit to the town of Val’Quirico, built in the Italian Tuscan style, where they will have lunch.
Friday, Nov. 1, they will spend a full day in Puebla, with a city tour, Día de Muertos Ofrencas, the Talavera factory, the Parián Market, the Santa Rosa Museum and the new Baroque Museum.
The schedule for Saturday, Nov. 2, includes a visit to the picturesque city of Tlaxcala, capital of the state of Tlaxcala, where they will see more Día de Muertos displays and have lunch in the plaza.
Sunday, Nov. 3 travelers will return home, taking the airport bus service from Puebla to Mexico City International Airport (not included in the price, but approximately $20 each way). They will need to depart on the airport bus service approximately four and a half hours prior to their flight time.
The cost of the excursion, not including airfare to Mexico City, is $1,150 per person double occupancy or $1,350 per person private room, which includes five nights in Hotel Señorial with breakfasts; all ground transportation in Puebla-Tlaxcala and entrance fees; and a welcome or farewell dinner.
Not included are airfare, bus transportation to Puebla from Mexico City and back, Uber or taxi from bus station to Puebla hotel, all other meals and tips.
The deadline for payment is Sept. 27. Checks should be made payable to Jaime Palmer and mailed to 4667 Staples Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133. Another option is to use his PayPal link: PayPal.Me/jaimemico. As soon as payment is received, the participant’s spot is assured.
For questions, interested persons may contact Palmer directly at jaimemico@hotmail.com or to his Mexican phone 011-521-777-328-7893, or they may contact Past at kaypast@gmail.com or at 361-358-6717.
Plane reservations should be made to arrive in Mexico City on Oct. 29 and return Nov. 3.
Since the bus trip to Puebla requires approximately two hours, arrival by midafternoon is recommended, as is departure no earlier than 11 a.m.