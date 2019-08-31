Día de Muertos trip planned to Puebla

BEEVILLE – Reservations for this year’s Oct. 29-Nov. 3 Día de Muertos trip to Puebla, organized by retired Spanish instructor Kay Past’s friends Dalel Cortés and Jaime Palmer, are now being accepted from those who wish to enjoy the rich cultural experience.
The itinerary includes visits to Atlixco and Cholula, both Pueblos Mágicos; Tlaxcala; theTalavera factory, the new Baroque Museum and Día de Muertos events in Puebla; the reconstructed Italian-style medieval town of Val’Quirico in the state of Tlaxcala and the picturesque Ex-Hacienda de Chautla, located in the middle of a lake.
The cost of the excursion, not including airfare to Mexico City, is $1,150 per person double occupancy or $1,350 per person private room, which includes five nights in Hotel Señorial with breakfasts; all ground transportation in Puebla-Tlaxcala and entrance fees; and a “welcome” dinner.
Not included are airfare, bus transportation to Puebla from Mexico City and back (approximately $16 each way), Uber or taxi from bus station to Puebla hotel, all other meals and tips.
The deadline for payment is Sept. 27. Checks should be made payable to Jaime Palmer and mailed to 4667 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76133. Another option is to use his PayPal link: PayPal.Me/jaimemico. As soon as payment is received, the participant’s spot is assured.
For questions, interested persons may contact Palmer directly at jaimemico@hotmail.com or to his Mexican phone 011-521-777-328-7893, or contact Past at kaypast@gmail.com or at 361-358-6717.
Plane reservations should be made to arrive in Mexico City on Oct. 29 and return Nov. 3. Since the bus trip to Puebla requires approximately two hours, arrival by midafternoon is recommended, as is departure no earlier than 11 a.m.