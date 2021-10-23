As state president of Texas Garden Clubs, Inc., Gwen DeWitt presides over 230 clubs and 32 affiliates (Specific plant societies, such as cactus, iris, orchid and plumeria, are affiliates), with some 8,000 members.
Her goal is to encourage Texas clubs to promote gardening and add new members, to continue giving scholarships to students majoring in horticulture-related careers and to participate in the National Garden Club courses offered at the state level in environmental concerns, gardening, flower show judging and landscape design. These NGC schools are three-day, intensive sessions taught by college professors. “There’s a test at the end for one’s certificate, and it’s hard,” Gwen commented.
Scholarships for students are so important to garden club members that they are awarded at the local, district, state and national levels.
Gwen updated the TGC website this summer and met with her fellow state officers at the organization’s headquarters, located at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens.
As a resident of BEEville in BEE County, one of Gwen’s high priorities is to encourage TGC members to plant for our pollinators, the native bees. (We know that our county was named for Barnard E. Bee, but the ancestor who provided his surname was likely involved in beekeeping. And the name of this county gives Gwen an extra excuse for promoting the all-important insects.)
Gwen’s love of gardening dates from her childhood days of playing in her grandmother’s garden in Skidmore with her younger twin sisters. “Our grandmother had a huge rose garden with about 40 rosebushes,” Gwen recalls. The large castor bean plants provided excellent playhouses for the girls. They loved helping their grandmother pick—and eat—strawberries from the long rows of her garden. They also enjoyed her blackberries and peach trees.
Gwen’s father planted a large vegetable garden, and she remembers picking and shelling lots of black-eyed peas, which he then shared with elderly neighbors. “We complained about his giving away all our work,” Gwen says, “but he taught us to think of others.” Her mother grew gladiolas to put in their church on Sundays.
Although she grew up in Skidmore, where her family had lived since her Fain grandparents moved there in 1905, Gwen graduated from Gregory-Portland High School because her family moved to that area when she was a senior.
However, it was at a Skidmore Halloween Carnival that she met Dennis DeWitt (another friend and A.C. Jones classmate of mine). After dating for three years, the two were married in 1968.
When Dennis began working for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Gwen applied her gardening skills to a variety of yards in the parks where they lived, all over the state. Since she didn’t have funds to purchase lots of plants, she often dug up area native ones for her yard.
When they lived in Martin Dies, Jr. State Park, between Jasper and Woodville in East Texas, she decided she’d like a palmetto palm for their yard. Not knowing that its bulb was as large as its fronds, she and Dennis spent a whole day digging it up, then discovered it was almost too heavy to move. But she succeeded in getting it planted, adding violets around it for a most pleasing display.
Gwen remembers the Methodist minister in Alpine advising her, “Don’t plant anything unless it will produce blooms or food—water is too precious to waste on other plants!”
Dennis chose Beeville for his final posting as a regional director, since he and Gwen both wanted to be near their families when he retired. After they moved here in 1986, Gwen’s friend Millie Parsons invited her to attend a meeting of the Beeville Garden Club.
Garden Club friends Elizabeth Schulz, Ruby Knight and Imogene Meyers encouraged her to be active in club activities and to attend the district and state conventions. She took their advice and eventually held every officer’s position in the local club at least once, some twice.
At the 2011 district meeting, Gwen was named a director, then went on to be named state vice president for scholarships, then for memberships, for awards and for finance. Those positions prepared her to become the state president for 2021-2023.
In the early 2000s Gwen, along with fellow garden club members Patty Alexander and Sarah Gremmel, took a Master Gardener’s course through the local county extension service. In order to fulfill the course’s requirement of volunteer community service, Gwen began writing her “Down the Garden Path” column for the Bee-Picayune and has continued it biweekly since then.
Many local gardeners know Gwen and her beautiful yard on Fairway Ridge, north of Beeville, because of the annual Garden Club plant sale, held there for the past 16 years, approximately, except for the past two springs, when the pandemic and the hard freeze (which killed most of the plants intended for the sale) required its cancellation. “We are definitely planning another sale for next spring,” Gwen says.
Gwen and Dennis’ two children, Kyle and Jennifer, grew up enjoying their mother’s gardens, as have their two granddaughters and a grandson. The eldest granddaughter is old enough to have provided them with their first two great-grandsons. More candidates for playing in the garden—and the playhouse Gwen and Dennis provided especially for them.
With the slightly cooler fall temperatures, you can be sure Gwen is spending more time in her garden, and she would encourage you to do the same—and to join the Garden Club!