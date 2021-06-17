DHF awards $64,000 in scholarship funds

The Dennis Henneke Foundation (DHF) has awarded $64,000 to a total of five area students.
The 2021 Dennis Henneke Memorial Scholarship recipients were Angelyna Beltran of Odem, Breyden Boehmer of Victoria, Joshua Hale of Kenedy, Aaliyah Liserio of Beeville and Sydney Summerville of Refugio.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to award these scholarships given the uncertainty with the COVID-19 environment.
“We want to thank so many people who supported the foundation this year with our skeet shoot and raffle,” president Gene Henneke said.
DHF members are making plans for their annual “Just One More” event and skeet shoot on April 23, 2022.
Since its formation in 2016, DHF has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships and community outreach with the help of those who have supported and participated in the foundation’s fund raising efforts.
DHF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to honor the memory and continue the generous spirit of Dennis Henneke. He was especially passionate for mentoring and helping others.
The DHF is setup to help people with challenging family circumstances or unusual hardship pursue their passion and achieve their goals through education. For more information visit www.HelpingJustOneMore.org.