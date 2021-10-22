Dobie West announces haunting film for October

Hoping to get everyone into the spirit of Halloween, the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre has scheduled the classic suspense film “Wait Until Dark” for Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.
For this film Audrey Hepburn branched out from her more typical romantic roles to play Susy Hendrix, a blind woman terrorized by three criminals, who are intent on finding a doll filled with heroin that her husband, Sam, brought home from a recent trip.
Neither Susy nor Sam have any clue of the doll’s contents, but the crooks don’t care. They want the drugs no matter what they have to do to get them, including killing.
The baddies, played to the hilt by Alan Arkin, Jack Weston and Richard Crenna, are a varied lot, but what makes the casting interesting is that, at this point, all three men more typically were thought of as good guys or bumblers.
Crenna was only four years removed from being known as good old boy, Luke McCoy, on television. Weston’s villainous roles were usually more clumsy and sleazy than truly scary. The one who brings the most terror to the show is Arkin, better known for appearing in lighter fare.
He’s a slimy piece of work. What kind of creature would set out to terrorize a vulnerable blind woman? Especially Hepburn!
The film is based on the play by Frederick Knott, which was popular when it debuted on Broadway in 1966, and has been revived in New York and often performed by both amateur and professional theatre groups everywhere.
The opportunity to see the 1967 film on the big screen doesn’t happen often so the chance to see this memorable classic should not be missed.
Admission is free (donations happily accepted and appreciated), and refreshments are available for purchase.
For more information visit www.dobie-westtheatre.com.