BY THE TEXAS MASTER GARDENER
The wildflowers were slow to bloom this year but now the roadsides are splashed with color.
There certainly weren’t any wildflowers when I went to Old Fort Parker for Environmental School earlier this year. The landscape was drab, and the sky overcast. Winter had its chilly grip on everything. I packed my sweaters, electric blanket, wine, and chocolate – after all, I was a girl scout!
The National Garden Club’s Environmental School has a birthday this year, celebrating 30 years. The first school was held April 1, 1993, in New London, Wisconsin at Mosquito Hill Nature Center. Today, eighteen states hold Environmental Schools with Texas Garden Clubs holding the school at Old Fort Parker in Groesbeck.
The Environmental Pledge is To Teach Environmental Literacy, To Cherish, Protect and Conserve the Living Earth.
The Living Earth was the basis of the classes we covered this time starting with an introduction to environmental science. We examined the principles of environmental science establishing the seven principles. First on the list, nature knows best. Other principles include all forms of life are equally important, everything is connected to everything else, everything changes, everything must go somewhere, earth is finite, and most important - nature is beautiful and we are stewards of God’s creation.
We touched on non-renewable and renewable resources. Examples of renewables include wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and biofuels. Some of the renewables are considered perpetual resources. In addition to the renewables, we covered non-renewable energy sources which include fossil fuels and uranium.
After discussing all the different forms of energy, we discussed the issue of pollution, how our consumption impacts the environment along with technology and economic factors which impact each type of energy.
We learned about “vampire power,” and ways to conserve wasted energy. Think about all those little red lights on every single appliance you own. That is energy being used even if you aren’t using the appliance.
An example of waste is the 100 billion dollars a year used on plastic packaging - only 10% of which is recycled. Packaging impossible to get into! We can decide to use products that aren’t overpackaged, pick the large size of an item instead of several small reducing the amount of plastic. Our decisions are based on self-interest, we need to re-educate ourselves to be environmentally aware.
We broke into groups to solve a problem and each team had to figure out how garden clubs could effectively address environmental issues. We discovered the most important principle is to pick your battle by recognizing a problem, investigating the cause and whether it is fixable and within our abilities. As a team we learned to identify resources and allies, develop possible solutions, how to take actions and evaluate the results of those efforts. Most importantly, communicate!
The classes on sustainability taught us more than reducing, reusing, recycling, composting, and practicing energy conservation – we learned to prevent pollution by employing less is more philosophy. We were encouraged to commit to identifying where we could, through personal actions, reduce our carbon footprint. Small things like using reusable beverage containers, saving electricity, saving water, and combining errands to cut back on the use of our cars. We are responsible for our actions and if each of us does a few small things we can make a positive impact on the environment.
One of the basic environmental issues, the ‘”Tragedy of the Commons” is a reminder that when we have access to a public resource, we act in our own interest and in doing so, we ultimately deplete the resource. This economic theory was first conceptualized in 1833 by writer William Forster Lloyd.
The Dustbowl of the 1930s is an excellent example of how farmers, using poor practices, overused the land leaving it susceptible to vagaries of nature wreaking havoc uprooting families causing untold amounts of financial and personal loss.
We studied how biodiversity impacts everything. We learned about the evolution of plant life, threats to species and extinction along with genetic variation vs. taxonomy. One interesting aspect of plants is how they develop weapons to fight back and protect themselves. Some plants develop armor, deceit in growth pattern to protect themselves and production of seed. Using solidago as an example – there are 120 species which provide food and shelter for 115 moth and butterfly species along with 11 native species of bees. Through the millennia, plants develop and flourish in their ecological niche and insects develop along with them.
We have to get past NIMBY, not in my back yard and WADITW, we always did it that way. We have to discover ways to live comfortably with the environment, preserving it while using it to the benefit of the Earth and ourselves.
There are four major components of Earth’s life support system: atmosphere (air), hydrosphere (water), geosphere (rock, soil, and sediment), and biosphere (living things). We must explore environmental challenges and opportunities of the impact of human population on the environment. We must choose between harmful and beneficial.
Our field trip to The Dewey Prairie Garden was an example of reclamation and the beneficial aspect of human action with the environment. The garden produces fresh produce for local food pantries supplying fresh produce to 1,500 to 3,000 people annually. It is a demonstration garden and creates educational opportunities for local schools and nature-based organizations. The garden works in partnership with Texas by Nature to enhance the conservation mission of its mine reclamation history.
Our schools are open to all and I highly recommend you take the opportunity to learn about our Earth and all the amazing aspects of it and how we can be good stewards.
After each class, we tested and I’m happy to say I graduated and now I’m an Environmental Consultant.
Happy Gardening