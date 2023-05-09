A little rain and nature smiles – wildflowers are everywhere. I have been on the road for garden club, a trip to San Antonio for the state spring convention provided me with an opportunity to see the countryside draped in hot pink phlox, wine cups, coreopsis, and Indian blankets and gaillardia. Heaven on earth!
The wildflower season has progressed, all along the roadside coreopsis and huisache daisies have reached their peak and purple thistles and tiny white daisies are putting on a show.
As the carpet grass continues to encroach on the back yard, my wildflower meadow has gotten smaller. After the rain, it put on a beautiful display. Show a little restraint and do not mow – allow the wildflowers to go to set seed for next year’s blooms.
One of my favorites, Antelope Horn (Asclepias asperula) is in bloom. While most species of Asclepias are poisonous, they are venerated as healing herbs. The genus name Asclepius comes from the name of the Greek god of medicine and healing. The common name for flowers of this genus is Immortal Plant – a reference to their medicinal uses.
I had a beautiful display of Herbertia (Herbertia lahue subsp. Caerulea) in my wildflower meadow. The husband has orders to not mow them down in the lawn. The beautiful blue flowers are a member of the Iris family which derives its name from the Greek goddess Iris. She used the rainbow as a bridge between heaven and earth.
Texas Vervain (Verbena halei) dots the countryside with its delicate lavender blue flowers. Since the early days of the Republic, this plant was an important medicinal herb and a powerful charm against witches!
Peppergrass, Texas Dandelion, thistles, Parralena along with other wildflowers coming to you now. It is time to take a stroll and see these delicate beauties for their season is brief.
Oh, leaf season, will it ever end! I love my trees but right now it is a love-hate thing as I continue to clean out flowerbeds during the brief moments when I am home and not traveling for Texas Garden Clubs. As I write this column, I am celebrating the end of my two-year term. While I have enjoyed serving as state president, I have missed family and time in my garden.
My latest trip was to Oklahoma City for the South Central Region Spring Convention. Just in time for the crazy weather. At the hotel, we had rain, a lightning display and hail. Sadly, devastating tornadoes were near us.
I took time there to visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. When entering the grounds, I felt like I was visiting a church – the quiet sense of sacred grounds. The Wednesday we arrived marked the 27th anniversary of that tragic day when 168 adults and children perished in the bombing of the Murrah Building.
What was once the site of the Murrah Building is now a serene memorial to those lost and injured and serves as a reminder of how Oklahoma joined together and healed.
There are two huge gates that frame the moment of destruction at 9:02 that fateful morning. The East Gate has 9:01 etched on it representing innocence before the attack and the West Gate has 9:03 etched on it to mark the beginning of the healing process. Between the huge black marble gates is a reflecting pool on what was once Fifth Street.
A portion of wall left from the Murrah Building serves to enclose the grounds engraved with six hundred names of the survivors. On a slight rise of the grounds are the 168 chairs; each etched with a name and arranged in nine rows that denote the floor where that person was when the bomb exploded. My heart breaks when you see the nineteen small chairs of the children that were in the daycare.
The Survivor Tree, an American Elm encircled by the Promontory wall and stands vigil over the Memorial. The century old Elm stands at the highest point of the grounds as a symbol of strength and resilience.
Near the Survivor Tree is the museum where visitors can listen to a recording from a meeting of the State Water Board, which was across the street and started at 9:00 am. While it was a heartbreaking experience, I am glad I was able to visit the grounds where something evil became a place of peace and hope.
My travels for Texas Garden Clubs are ending but my work for Garden Club continues. With that in mind, please save the date for Beeville Garden Club’s annual botanical sale. The sale date is May 20th. Our members are hard at work getting plants and raffle items ready for the annual sale. Katy Peters will demonstrate how to divide and plant a bromeliad while I will demonstrate attaching an orchid to a wooden mount. Buy a drink and get a free cookie! So come join us and have a cookie while you watch the demonstrations and buy a plant or two. Hope to see you there.
Happy Gardening
Gwen DeWitt - 358-9473 or 813-9936