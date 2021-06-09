Dunn, McCorquodale plan spring wedding

Kristen Koemel Dunn is pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of her daughter, Koren Dunn of Houston, to Jordan McCorquodale, also of Houston.
The bride-elect is daughter of Kevin and Kristen Koemel Dunn of Houston and the granddaughter of the late John and Leanna Koemel and cousin of the late Belo and Jeenie Nauman of George West. Her paternal grandparents are Gayle and Joan Dunn of Houston. She graduated from Cypress Falls High School in Houston in 2014 and attended Texas A&M University in College Station, graduating in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences. She is currently a 4-year pharmacy student at Texas A&M School of Pharmacy.
The prospective groom is the son of Darrel McCorquodale of Houston and Colleen Garrison Vining of Houston and Hollywood, Maryland. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. McCorquodale of Amarillo and Mrs. Garrison of Wichita Falls. He graduated from CyFair High School in Houston in 2010 and attended Texas Tech University, graduating in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He is currently employed as a credit specialist at Rawson, Inc. in Houston.
A spring wedding is being planned in the Houston area.