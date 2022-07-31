Koren Dunn and Jordan McCorquodale, both of Houston, were united in marriage Saturday, June 5, at The Weinberg at Wixon Valley in Bryan. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Jonathan Semro, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Houston.
The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Kristen Dunn of Houston, formerly of George West. Darrel McCorquodale, of Houston, and Colleen Vining, of Tampa Bay, Florida are the groom’s parents.
The traditional ceremony included a special recognition of family members who have gone to heaven during the lighting of the unity candle.
The maids of honor were sister of the bride, Alexis Dunn, and Bailee Wootan. Bridesmaids were sister of the groom, Dylan McCorquodale, Jessica Nguyen and Samantha Vaughan.
Garrett Lee served as the best man. Groomsmen were brother of the bride, Justin Dunn, Evan Silguero, Cameron Cutron, Irvin Castillo and Dexter Spurs.
Luke Taylor and Hannah Taylor, cousins of the bride, were the ring bearer and flower girl.
Tim Koemel, uncle of the bride, and Taylor Vanegas attended as ushers.
An outdoor cocktail hour was held following the ceremony. Appetizers served were candied bacon, boudin balls and bruschetta.
The venue had walking trails and a bridge overlooking a pond to enjoy during the hour.
Outdoor games, including a customized Corn Hole made by the bride’s uncle, Lane Taylor, as well as, a large size Jenga were available.
Following the cocktail hour everyone went back into the venue to enjoy drinks, dinner and dancing.
Guests were served pork chops, Parmesan chicken and side entrees.
The bride and groom’s first dance was to “Lifetime” by Justin Bieber. The father and daughter dance was to Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl.” The son and mother dance was to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”
Anniversaries were celebrated by dancing to “When I Said I Do” by Clint Black. The longest married couple, the groom’s grandparents, was recognized with 65 years of marriage.
Dancing was then opened to everyone with the grand march led by the bride’s cousins Gary and Kathy Kolkhorst.
The celebration ended with the Aggie War Hymn being played as the last reception song.
Guests were ushered outside while the newlyweds had their last dance on the floor before leaving. Everyone received sparklers which were lit to send the couple off in a vintage wedding car, The Prime Minister 1976 Excalibur Phaeton, provided by Love Birds & Co.
The bride is a 2022 graduate of Texas A&M University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy. She is a pharmacy resident for Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in Science Biology. He is employed as a credit specialist at Rawson Inc. in Houston.
The couple spent their honeymoon in Italy, touring Naples, Rome and Ravello. They will make their home in Temple.