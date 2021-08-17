Members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Beeville Fire Department, along with their guests, gathered Saturday evening, July 24, at the Beeville Country Club for their annual awards banquet.
Reverend Daniel Garza, who also serves as one of the chaplains for the Beeville Fire Department, delivered an inspirational talk on service and servanthood which was highly applicable to the service the members of the Ladies Auxiliary provide in support of the Beeville Fire Department and the community.
Service pins are awarded to members for every five years of service. Michelle Engleman, president of the Auxiliary, presented the 2020 service pins to Sue Miller for her 55 years’ service, Rhoda Dunn for 55 years’ service and Ynes Sylva for her five years of service. Fire Chief Bill Burris was on hand to thank the Ladies Auxiliary for all of their hard work and support of the department throughout the year.
Those attending enjoyed a social time along with a buffet meal, and door prizes were awarded throughout the evening with special thanks going to Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy, Blue Ribbon Country Store, Wicker Basket, JForks Designs, American Scroll, The Lighthouse and Lazy 8s Creations for their donations of the door-prizes.
Recipients of the door-prizes were Gilbert Perez, Rev. Daniel Garza, Ruth Garcia, Ynes Sylva, Donnie Morris, Roxanne Blankenship and Roxanne Perez.
The Ladies Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the fire station with the next meeting scheduled for Aug. 9. Anyone desiring to be a part of the organization may join by attending a meeting and paying annual dues of $5.