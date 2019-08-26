Expanding minds: Brown bag lunch series starting soon at college

BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend College library will host a brown bag lunch series this fall and spring semester to expand the minds of students and community members.
The series is called Listen, Learn, Ask, Try! with lectures on various topics each month on a Wednesday.
The first brown bag lunch series, What Art Means to Me, will be presented by Nancy Bandy, retired faculty member from Victoria College, on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Grady C. Hogue Learning Resource Center, commonly known as the library.
Bandy will show some of her work and discuss her life as an artist, inspiration and techniques.
Lunch is not provided but people are welcome to bring their own food.
For other upcoming dates and topics for the Brown Bag Lunch Series, visit www.coastalbend.edu