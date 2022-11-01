I’ve been on the road again with a trip to Saint Louis for the National Garden Club fall board meeting and my first trip to our national headquarters. Headquarters is an impressive building filled with art, nestled on six beautifully landscaped acres next to the Missouri Botanical Gardens.
I enjoyed a walk from Headquarters across the Botanical Gardens to their gift shop and saw beautiful plantings accented with an exhibit of Chihuly glass.
I loved the ponds with their colorful Chihuly floats, water lilies and sculptures. The Climatron, a geodesic glass dome filled with tropical plants, ponds with waterfalls and Chihuly birds was a delight to see. The rose garden had another art installation that was a fascinating addition to the blooms of countless roses.
Visiting the gardens made me want to spend time in mine. Sadly, I have to grab time in the garden since I have been traveling so much for the Texas Garden Club. Most of my time in the garden has been spent trimming back the growth from August and September rains.
Gregg’s Blue Mist has been allowed to run wild – keeps the Queens happy. It’s magical to walk next to the Mist bed; clouds of Queen’s rise up and flutter about me.
To welcome butterflies into your garden, you need to feed them. It’s important to plant nectar-rich annuals and perennials. The drought has limited available blooms for butterflies and other pollinators. I like to plant in drifts to make sure there are plenty of blooms to provide nectar. With a nice mix of annuals, perennials and blooming trees butterflies and pollinators will flock to your garden.
Rudbeckia, Tithonia and Zinnia have large single daisy-like blooms which make a good landing pad for butterflies. The blooms of Penta and Gregg’s Blue Mist are umbels - clusters of flowers with short flower stalks gathered together from a common stem. Salvias attract bees.
It’s smart to add native plants which have spent a millennium adapting to all pollinators which include butterflies, bees, moths, wasps and other insects.
Plant host plants and create a butterfly nursery. Dill, fennel, parsley, passion vine and milkweed provide a place for butterflies to lay their eggs ,then a buffet for their caterpillars.
This is the time to be a lazy gardener. Be slow with your fall cleanup of annuals and perennials – some butterfly chrysalises overwinter in the garden on the foliage. It’s important to provide mud puddles and damp soil - some species of butterflies glean salts and nutrients from it. Provide rocks for butterflies to warm their wings on. Make sure your bird bath is located away from your butterfly garden – after all birds like to dine on butterflies. Above all, don’t use pesticides.
Making a conscious choice to follow these guidelines, you will invite pollinators into your garden. Pollinators are responsible for bringing us one out of every three bites of food. They sustain our ecosystems and produce our natural resources by helping plants reproduce.
The transfer of genetic material to the reproductive system of most flowering plants provides us with fruit, veggies, nuts and one half of the world’s oil, fibers and raw material. Thanks to pollinators, the prevention of soil erosion and carbon sequestration is increased.
Pollinator populations are in decline from loss of habitat, pollution, the misuse of chemicals, disease and a change in climate. By providing habitat in our garden, we are ensuring bigger, better veggies and flowers. We are ensuring the future!
Our mission as a garden club is to beautify our community and to preserve and protect the environment. With that in mind, Beeville Garden Club decided to donate a pollinator garden in newly updated Flournoy Park to the City of Beeville. The City updated the park with new playground equipment, a walking trail and a skate park. All that was lacking was a garden.
After receiving permission from the City, the members planned and developed a butterfly garden with a waterfall and stream that recirculates. The water feature was designed by former member Cynde Easely. She headed up the work crew of members and the project began during the heat of summer.
The City crew helped with the heavy lifting of rocks and soil to form the waterfall with Galloway Funeral Home loaning us their tents to provide shade as we built the stream. Paul and Londa Trial’s son installed the irrigation system which the Trial’s donated to the garden.
Members gathered together to plant butterfly attractors and perimeter fencing was donated by Rotary. The garden opened in 2014 becoming a community attraction.
Susan Crumrine addressed Beeville Garden Club proposing to donate a “Bee” from the Coastal Bend College Scholarship Program, in memory of her beloved husband, Jim. Our members enthusiastically said yes and a design was developed.
Sarah Gremmel and Susan Fields, very talented members of the club, painted the body of the Bee with butterflies and flowers adorning the base.
The Bee flew to its final home in the Flournoy Butterfly Garden to be surrounded by plants covered in blooms and butterflies.
Brian Watson, Mayor of Beeville; Crumrine, friends and members of Beeville Garden Club came together on Oct. 6 to celebrate the Bee’s addition to the garden. Crumrine’s gift will be enjoyed by the visitors to the garden and is a lovely tribute in memory of her husband.
Do come by and enjoy the serenity of a garden filled with winged jewels floating from blossom to blossom along with our beautiful Bee!
Happy Gardening.