Hot weather has settled in. Ida has drained the moisture from our area, and we are experiencing extremely hot dry weather.
It’s vital to take care when working outside. Be sure to wear a hat, sunscreen, loose clothing and stay hydrated. If possible, avoid working during the hot part of the day. Take advantage of the early morning and late evening to do your gardening chores.
Extreme heat and conditions have taken a severe toll on our lawns. As summer gives way to fall, it is the perfect time to promote a healthy lawn. The soil is still warm but the cooler temperatures of fall will promote root growth. Healthy roots mean healthy grass.
Continue to mow grass as long as your grass is growing. Be sure to mow high to encourage deep roots. Leave clippings; they add back nutrients and organic matter to the soil – doesn’t cause thatch.
Don’t rake leaves, mow them. This will save you a lot of extra work and put nutrient and organic material back into your soil. If you have oak trees, mow the leaves then rake and compost the leaves. Oak leaves are tough and need to be cut in order to help speed up decomposition.
Fertilize in September or October. Fall fertilization helps grass recover from the heavy fertility toll taken by the summer growing season. If turf is nutritionally deficient going into winter it may stay dormant longer and initial spring growth may be delayed. It will be more susceptible to diseases and insects. Don’t over fertilize. Over fertilizing can promote certain diseases. Healthy grass will help keep weeds to a minimum. If there hasn’t been any rainfall be sure to water several days before fertilizing.
Determine the area of lawn to purchase the correct amount of fertilizer. When determining the area, multiply the length by the width of each grass area to determine the square feet.
Organic methods of caring for your lawn include getting a soil test through the county extension service. The best time to test your soil is early fall or late spring. The test will measure the soil’s pH and its mineral and nutrient content.
Top dress lawn with a fine layer of compost at least once a year. Spray with compost tea at least three times a year.
If your lawn is heavily compacted, consider core aeration – the removal of small soil plugs or cores. Aeration allows air and water to reach roots.
While all these practices can’t guarantee a problem free lawn, they will definitely increase the odds.
Be a good steward and feed the soil in your planting beds with compost, alfalfa and cotton meal. Mulch beds to keep temperature and moisture levels even. As an added benefit, this will help keep the weed population down. Give planting beds a fresh edge. While one of the simplest tasks, it produces great rewards by giving beds a clean finished look. This will slow the migration of grass into beds.
Clear out underperforming plants and weeds. Prune salvia now by a third. When left on its own, salvia can get unruly. Pruning will reward you with shapely plants covered with abundant blooms. Other perennials that benefit from pruning include Artemisia, verbena, Mexican mint marigold and aromatic asters.
Roses need a light pruning around the middle of August to increase fall bloom. Remove dead wood. Cut back current season’s growth by one-third. Mix alfalfa pellets, cotton meal and compost together and spread mix over roots being sure to keep mulch away from the trunk of rose.
When planting vegetables, be sure to provide a location that receives plenty of sunshine and adequate spacing for each plant. This will ensure compact plants that are more resistant to disease and insect problems.
Tomatoes should be planted now along with peppers and squash. Planting now gives them time to mature and produce fruit before the return of cold weather.
When purchasing transplants, be sure they are compact, with a healthy green color and a good root system. Get them in the ground as quickly as possible for it takes several weeks before they begin to flower. Fall gardening is all about timing – giving plants enough time to produce vegetables before cold weather sets in.
Consider staggered planting when putting in your garden. Plant weeks apart so you are not inundated with too many veggies from a big harvest at one time. This is important for root crops like radishes, beets and turnips, etc.
Many mid spring bloomers such as the sages and grasses come into their own and flower strongly with the cooler fall weather. Fall perennials such as fall rain lily, autumn joy sedum, obedient plant, rudbeckia, coreopsis, salvia and mums provide exceptional color to the garden.
Don’t fertilize when planting in the fall. Feeding may encourage a flush of new growth that could be damaged with an early frost. The Farmer’s Almanac got it right last year and is forecasting cold weather for January and February.
Spring and summer blooming perennials may be divided from now through early fall. Mulch new plantings and transplanted divisions and keep watering them regularly until the first frost. Water early or late to keep evaporation down and mulch, mulch, mulch!
To insure the longevity of your hanging baskets and containers during the current heat, water once a day. The soil in hanging baskets can dry out in the center and will be difficult to hydrate. To ensure your hanging baskets stay thoroughly watered, occasionally dunk them in a tub of water - don’t forget to remove them from the tub!
Water your trees to keep them stress free. Stressed trees are more susceptible to disease and insects. Water trees slowly so that all of the water goes into the soil. Water steadily and regularly. Don’t prune during this hot spell – trees need all their leaves to make food and transport water to survive.
Eventually the weather will change. Have patience, water smart, and try to stay cool.
Happy gardening.