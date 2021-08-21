It has been a crazy summer with mild temperatures and rain that shifted to extremely hot and dry. The dog days of August arrived with a vengeance. Of course, Mother Nature had a surprise in store for us with a return of mild temps and rain. Still, it’s August, and unrelenting heat will return and make us wish for fall to arrive.
The inevitable march to fall has begun – shadows are lengthening. The sun is beginning to shift in the heavens. I long for that shift and the diminishing intensity of the sun which ushers in the brilliance of autumn. The flowers and foliage of autumn are colored with strong, saturated reds, purples and bronzes that show advantageously against deep blue skies.
To create a beautiful fall garden, it’s time to get to work. Be a good steward and feed the soil in your planting beds with compost, manure and organic mineral powders along with a spray on soil activator. Soil is a living web of microorganisms and earthworms which require nutrients to feed them. They in turn feed the roots – happy roots, happy plants.
After putting down a layer of organics, mulch beds to keep temperature and moisture levels even. As an added benefit, this will help keep the weed population down.
Give planting beds a fresh edge – a simple task that produces immediate rewards for your garden. It gives beds a clean finished look and will slow the migration of grass into beds.
Clear out underperforming plants and weeds. Prune salvia now by a third. When left on its own, salvia can get unruly. Pruning will reward you with shapely plants covered with abundant blooms. Lightly prune your roses – don’t cut back more than a third to encourage fall blooms. Save the heavy pruning for Valentine’s. Feed them a mix of compost, alfalfa and cotton meal and mulch to protect roots.
Other perennials that benefit from pruning include Artemisia, verbena, Mexican mint marigold, and aromatic asters. Prune spent blooms from crepe myrtles to encourage one more crop of blooms. Save major pruning jobs for the winter when trees are dormant.
A simple way to revive the garden is to broadcast seed of amaranthus, cleome, cosmos, cockscomb and zinnia. All are fast growing and will provide color into the fall. Plant sunflower seeds for an Indian summer display. Be sure to choose seed with fast bloom times. Sunflowers that would normally mature in 60 days will take longer due to shorter day length. Consider planting ‘Sunbright’, ‘Moonbright’ and ‘Sunbeam.’
Many mid-spring bloomers such as the sages and grasses come into their own and flower strongly with the cooler fall weather. Fall perennials such as fall rain lily, autumn joy sedum, obedient plant, rudbeckia, coreopsis, salvia and mums provide exceptional color to the garden.
Don’t forget to ready your fall vegetable garden by enriching the soil with organics. When planting vegetables, be sure to provide a location that receives plenty of sunshine and adequate spacing for each plant. This will ensure compact plants that are more resistant to disease and insect problems.
Plant the seed of beans, sweet corn, cucumber, seed potato, summer squash, lettuce, radish, beets, broccoli and cabbage. Transplants of tomatoes should be planted now along with peppers and squash. Planting now gives them time to mature and produce fruit before the return of cold weather.
When purchasing transplants, be sure they are compact, with a healthy green color and a good root system. Get them in the ground as quickly as possible, for it takes several weeks before they begin to flower. Fall gardening is all about timing – giving plants enough time to produce vegetables before cold weather sets in.
Consider staggered planting when putting in your garden. Plant weeks apart so you are not inundated with too many veggies from a big harvest at one time. This is important for root crops like radishes, beets and turnips, etc.
Clean out your bird bath, adding fresh water along with mosquito dunks which contain an organic Bt solution that will keep mosquitoes from breeding. Bt will not harm birds. During the summer, birdbaths need to be rinsed and refilled every couple of days.
As summer gives way to fall, it’s the perfect time to promote a healthy lawn.
The extreme conditions this summer have taken a toll on your lawn. It isn’t just heat and droughty conditions but excessive rain and cool temperatures that have taken a severe toll on lawns. Fall is the perfect time to help turf grass recover. The soil is still warm, but the cooler temperatures of fall promote root growth. Healthy roots mean healthy grass.
Continue to mow grass as long as your grass is growing. Be sure to mow high to encourage deep roots. Leave the clippings – they add back nutrients and organic matter.
Don’t rake leaves, mow them. This will save you a lot of extra work and put nutrients and organic material back into your soil. If you have oak trees, mow the leaves then rake and compost. Oak leaves are tough and need to be cut in order to speed up decomposition.
If your lawn is heavily compacted, consider core aeration – the removal of small soil plugs or cores. Aeration allows air and water to reach roots. Thanks to the rains, Mr. Dillo hasn’t been busy aerating the garden.
I realize the husband will frown, but the lawn should be fertilized in September. Fall fertilization helps grass recover from the heavy fertility toll taken by the summer growing season. If turf is nutritionally deficient going into winter, it may stay dormant longer, and initial spring growth may be delayed. It will be more susceptible to diseases and insects. Don’t over fertilize. Over fertilizing can promote certain diseases. Healthy grass will help keep weeds to a minimum. If there hasn’t been any rainfall be sure to water several days before fertilizing.
Determine the area of lawn to purchase the correct amount of fertilizer. When determining the area, multiply the length by the width of each grass area to determine the square feet.
With a little work now, a spectacular fall garden can be yours.
Happy gardening.