The Beeville Rotary Club recently presented BISD Superintendent Travis Fanning with a donation of 20 Rotary Service Above Self wood-engraved pocket tool key rings for BISD’s monthly Mighty Trojan Awards gift baskets.
The prestigious award recognizes individuals that exhibit all of BISD’s core values as a district: integrity, innovation, positive attitude, leadership, achievement and high expectations. Nominations can be made on the BISD website.
The Mighty Trojan recipients are recognized at the monthly BISD board meetings and are given a gift basket in appreciation for their contribution to the district.