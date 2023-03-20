My wife and I moved here from Ohio last summer, well technically last spring, if you count the nearly three months spent living in our camper until we found a place to call home. Once we ended up on solid ground in our new house, there wasn’t much desire to set up camp anytime soon. That was until friends Beth and John Thatcher from Ohio came to visit us for a few weeks.
After a week of showing them all the sites from the coast to the brush desert, and eating dinner at our favorite spots, we decided to get the travel trailer out of hibernation and hit the road. The chosen destination was Goose Island State Park in Aransas County.
I’m sure many of you know the park quite well. If you haven’t been there, it’s well worth the short trip. Several campsites are located along the shoreline of Aransas Bay. There is no shortage of outdoor activities at the park. The birding is awesome, the fishing, especially along their 1,620 foot long pier, is great and there is plenty of calm water for paddling kayaks and paddle boards.
The campground was quite busy. We met several winter Texans who were starting the migration north. There was one couple from Germany that was there just to see the Whooping Cranes, others were clients for chartered fishing trips.
We fished just about every day. John and I caught several red drum, black drum and even a few sting rays. We came close to the size limit on a few, but everything was undersized. It wasn’t until my wife Dot decided to join us on the last evening that we got our first keeper, well actually she did. She landed her first Texas flounder and it was big enough to keep.
When we camp, one of our favorite things to do is cook and eat outdoors. We usually have an elaborate cooking set-up which includes a grill, flat-top griddle, a smoker and an air fryer.
That flounder mixed in with some fresh gulf shrimp sure did make for great fish tacos that last evening. I have to admit, after interviewing local Mengers and Sons Farms about their South Texas raised American Wagyu beef, I just had to try the brisket. After ten hours on the smoker, it was outstanding. By far was the best meal of the camping trip.
Along with fishing and eating, we did get to do some birding. We spotted big numbers of the famous Whooping Cranes, Sandhill Cranes and Roseate Spoonbills just outside of the park. It was fun to see John’s wife Beth tallying up her bird checklist. Especially since she has never paid much attention to birding. She’ll be the first to tell you that she has 63 birds on her list so far.
The Thatcher’s son Chris and his wife Cassandra were able to join in on the camping. They are also from Ohio and Cassandra is contracted as a traveling nurse in San Antonio.
One of the most memorable events took place while fishing just after dark. We purchased a quart of live shrimp to use as bait. I kept them in a five gallon bucket. We didn’t have a dip net, so you had to reach in and grab one. Things went well for a while until John reached in and quickly pulled back. He said something bit him. Since shrimp cant bite, we teased him for a bit and laughed it off.
A few minutes later, Dot had the same thing happen to her. Now everyone is starting to wonder. We found a good flashlight and began looking in the murky water in the bait bucket. Every now and then, we would spot something alien looking swimming around among the few dozen shrimp.
It was quite the site to see I’m sure, six grown adults, all from Ohio, afraid of some unknown little sea critter in a five gallon bucket. We finally got the crazy looking thing out where we could get a better look. It was a mantis shrimp. Better known by anglers as sea lice.
That explained the so-called bite. Mantis shrimp can flick their claw-like appendages. They pack the strongest punch of any creature in the animal kingdom. They can accelerate their club-like appendage faster than a bullet out of a gun. They can knock the arm from a crab or break through the shell of small crustaceans.
It was really neat to get to see one and it did make for a great campfire story. And from what local anglers told us, they are great bait for big drum.