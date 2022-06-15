If you were to take a trip around the world, what birds could you see? You would see many rare and beautiful birds if you worked at it. But if you just looked outside your hotel, you would see one species in nearly every town around the globe for sure. It is the house sparrow, and it is the most widely distributed wild bird on the planet. But it didn’t start that way.
The house sparrow is an Old World species common to Eurasia and North Africa. It originally came from the cradle of civilization, the Middle East, where it was associated with the first farming attempts. As agriculture radiated outwards, so did the early house sparrows, and they adapted to human habitations and cultivations. As humans moved on and colonized other parts of the world, the house sparrows followed.
However, house sparrows were no match for the Atlantic Ocean. That is, not until they got a helping hand from humankind. In 1850, Nicholas Pike, a director of the Brooklyn Institute, imported a shipment of eight pairs of English house sparrows to New York City. His goal was to have these “English sparrows” feed on an exploding population of cankerworms ravaging the orchards and trees.
Unfortunately, Mr. Pike was misinformed. Less than 5% of the house sparrow’s diet is made up of caterpillars and insects. Its primary food is seeds: hayseeds, weed seeds, oats, and other grains. These birds also adapted to gleaning undigested seeds from horse manure (and there were many horses in the 1800s). So although they didn’t do much to control cankerworms, they nevertheless thrived. And spread.
It could be said that the house sparrow followed the trail of horse droppings across America. It spread its range outward at a rate of up to 140 miles a year. In less than a decade, this first introduction (and subsequent introductions during 1851-53) led to a heavy population of these sparrows in the Atlantic states.
Wherever grain was grown or horses went, the house sparrow went too. The little, seed-eating vagabond rode along when railway boxcars shipped horses and cattle. This is likely how house sparrows first got to Texas, but another incident firmly established them in our state. In 1867, a Mr. J.M. Brown transplanted a small colony of the sparrows to Galveston. By 1905 they had spread to Brownsville in South Texas.
It is a sad truth that “familiarity breeds contempt” in humankind. The more common these little Old World birds became, the less they were liked. They have been called “vulgar little tramps,” their songs are “monotonous and incessant,” their nests are “unkempt,” their plumage “dingy,” and even their courtships are “strenuous, rather than amorous.” It is safe to say that the house sparrow is the avian equivalent of Rodney Dangerfield, and it just doesn’t get any respect.
I recently watched a pair of house sparrows courting. The male sat on top of our martin house and sang his loud, unmelodious chirping song for two days before a female showed up. As soon as he saw her, he raced toward her uttering an excited and rapid chip-chip-chip-chipping (this is referred to as his “ecstatic call”). He showed her the apartment he had selected for her. She dutifully checked it out and seemed to like it. She sat on the roof and admired the view. The male zipped off and returned with a bunch of dry grass stems. He held this “bouquet” out to her, and she soundly pecked him on his head. Undaunted, he flew to her other side with his gift. This time she accepted the gift and allowed him to mate with her. I like to think he was bringing his sweetheart flowers, but it was more like curtains or bed sheets. She promptly carried the grass stems into the martin house. By now, the pair of house sparrows is well on its way to raising a family. Or two, or three.
Yes, house sparrows have two or three broods a year and may even breed all year long. They soon can make a noisy, messy colony and produce lots of bird poop. They take over martin houses and bluebird houses, often evicting these more desirable species. They will also nest in your home’s eaves and crevices and carry in piles of stringy nesting material.
They eat grain, grapes, and some garden crops but only a few harmful insects. Once settled in a place, they don’t leave. They are non-migratory, and they may be the commonest bird in the winter in cold northern areas. Perhaps that is a good thing; even a house sparrow is a welcome bird on a bleak winter’s day.
As a species, house sparrows are ingenious and adaptable. They have learned to open automatic doors in supermarkets, and some live inside stores and warehouses. I saw a male house sparrow in Walmart this weekend, and he was in the birdseed aisle. I guess he thought he could be a Walmart shopper.
However much we dislike them, we must admit a certain admiration for the house sparrow. It is a survivor. In some ways, house sparrows mirror the human population. There are too many of us, too. We are messy and loud, aggressive, and push other species on the planet to near extinction. But we, too, are clever and adaptable, and we will survive. We may not be all that likable, but we have made our mark on the world.
The ancient Egyptians had a hieroglyph of the house sparrow. It was not phonetic and therefore did not represent a sound. Instead, it was used as a modifier in front of other words. The symbol, when used, meant “small, narrow, or bad.” For example, the harvest in a lean year might be called a “house sparrow harvest.” I guess the Egyptians did not respect house sparrows very much either.