Former Beevillian to serve as G-P High School principal

Five years ago, Gabe Alvarado was hired as G-P Middle School Principal to serve after the retirement of a trusted school leader – the late Xavier Barrera. Now, Alvarado has been selected to lead once again; this time, providing leadership as principal of G-P High School when another long-time G-PISD leader, Kyde Eddleman, will retire in June of 2021.
“It’s a humbling experience to fill the shoes of some outstanding professionals in the field of education, especially here in G-PISD where staff tenure is common and positions like these are rarely available,” said Alvarado. “I’ve been honored to serve with Mr. Barrera, and Mr. Eddleman, and to benefit from what they were able to accomplish with their outstanding teams.
“My years at G-P Middle School have been phenomenal thanks to my incredible teachers and staff – every single one of them. It’s difficult to imagine leaving the campus, but thankfully I won’t be far away. I also know the experience at our high school will be just as outstanding, and I’m looking forward to it. G-P is brimming with talent, among our students for sure – and definitely among the teachers and staff who have the passion, drive and dedication to cultivate talent in others. It’s my job to empower them to do what they do best, build up the team and keep students first. That’s always been the plan, and it will be again next year.”
G-PISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos invited current 8th through 11th grade students to complete a survey to identify what mattered most to them in the search for the next G-P High School principal. Parents and families of these students were invited to contribute their thoughts, ideas and preferences as well, in addition to the G-PHS teachers and staff.
“As it turned out, all of the qualities and skill sets (they) identified were available from within the organization – they are all evident in Mr. Alvarado’s leadership style, experience and approach to student success,” said Cavazos. “We are excited to make this announcement, as it means our G-P High School students and families will be well served by a strong leader who has consistently elevated our students, teachers and staff with high expectations, clear communication, thoughtful collaboration and exceptional attention to detail. He was the right person for this position, and we are proud to support him as a pivotal leader in the G-P family.”
Two years into his tenure with G-PISD, Alvarado oversaw the merger of Gregory-Portland Intermediate School (serving 6th grade) and Gregory-Portland Junior High School (7th – 8th grades) to consolidate on one campus for the first time in district history at Gregory-Portland Middle School (6th – 8th grades). Under his leadership, G-P Middle School received five out of seven academic distinctions in each of the past two years that the school has been rated under the new TEA Accountability System.
Prior to joining G-PISD five years ago, Alvarado spent most of his career at Tuloso-Midway ISD, having taught secondary Algebra I and II, Geometry, Math Modeling, Advanced Math, Health, and Physical Education. He was also a curriculum writer for many of those subjects and coached varsity boys soccer and middle school football in those years prior to becoming an assistant principal. Earlier in his career, he was a 6th grade math and science teacher for Bishop CISD and also had been a Juvenile Probation Officer. He earned a Master’s degree in Educational Administration and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Alvarado graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville and was salutatorian of his senior class.
Alvarado’s wife, Mirabelle, is a kindergarten teacher at Tuloso-Midway Primary School. Together, they are raising Adelyn (6th grade) and Emery (1st grade) to education and aim for success just as they each hope the same for all of the students they serve.